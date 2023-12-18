** 本記事は、G2 Names Sophos a Leader for Endpoint Protection, EDR, XDR, Firewall, and MDR の翻訳です。最新の情報は英語記事をご覧ください。**

G2 just released their Winter 2024 Reports, and Sophos is the only cybersecurity provider named a Leader across the G2 Grid® Reports for Endpoint Protection Suites, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Firewall Software ,and Managed Detection and Response (MDR). This latest recognition makes Sophos the only vendor named a Leader in these five key cybersecurity categories through all G2’s 2023 Seasonal Reports. Additionally, G2 users also rated Sophos the #1 overall MDR and Firewall solutions once again.

Independent Sophos Customer Validation

G2 distinctions and rankings are based on independent, verified customer reviews on G2.com, the world’s largest software marketplace and peer review platform. In G2’s Winter 2024 Reports, Sophos was named an Overall Leader in five categories, as well as a Leader in 14 individual market segment Grids:

Endpoint Protection Suites: Overall, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids

EDR: Overall and Mid-Market Grids

XDR: Overall and Mid-Market Grids

Firewall: Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids

MDR: Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Grids

We are honored that our customers have recognized our services and products, and we thank them for putting their trust in us.

Delivering Defense in Depth for Today’s Businesses

As adversaries have become more sophisticated and elusive, defenders should implement a defense-in-depth strategy that includes protection, detection, and response at every point along the attack chain to cover their entire environment. This layered approach should be inclusive of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security, as well as threat hunting and remediation services by security experts.

The fact that IT and security professionals recognize Sophos as the Leader across these key categories is validation that Sophos delivers the best and most comprehensive set of products and services required for modern day cybersecurity.

Uniquely, all Sophos customers are protected by Sophos X-Ops, a joint task force that brings together deep expertise across the attack environment from frontline threat hunters and incident responders to deep malware and AI specialists. Together they provide unparalleled insights into how threats are built, delivered, and operate in real time. Armed with this deep understanding, Sophos is able to build innovative, powerful, and effective defenses against even the most advanced threats.

Additional Sophos Customer and Analyst Validation

Alongside our G2 recognition, Sophos solutions are widely recognized by customers and the analyst community, including:

Sophos Endpoint

Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the 13th consecutive time

Named a 2023 Gartner® Customers’ Choice™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms with a 4.8/5 customer rating on Gartner Peer Insights

Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Recognized as the #1 overall leader in the Omdia Universe for Comprehensive Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Delivered exceptional results in the 2023 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations (Round 5: Turla).

Sophos Firewall

Named a 2023 Gartner® Customers’ Choice™ for Network Firewalls with a 4.7/5 rating on Gartner Peer Insights

Recognized as a Strong Performer on the Forrester Wave

Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Named a 2023 Gartner® Customers’ Choice™ for Managed Detection and Response Services with a 4.8/5 rating on Gartner Peer Insights

Top performer in the 2022 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation for Managed Services

Select Customer Reviews

Sophos MDR is a must. My team is small, and it’s great knowing if we’re all busy putting out IT fires, MDR is ready to take action if my team is unable to respond immediately to suspicious activity. This is much better than relying on alerts that we need to investigate. Of course, we have alerts enabled, but setting the thresholds for the alerts is nearly impossible. The alerts are either not sensitive enough and we’ll miss something important, or the alerts are too sensitive and we receive too many to investigate. Sophos MDR didn’t just solve this problem; it completely removed it. More

The 24/7 threat-hunting service from Sophos MDR stands out as a feature of utmost importance, providing around-the-clock vigilance and prompt reaction to emerging threats. Its true value lies in the managed remediation process – unlike other solutions that merely notify, Sophos steps in to effectively stop and rectify the issue and then informs us about the incident. This proactive and hands-on approach is what sets Sophos MDR apart and makes it a highly appreciated solution. More

“…a real threat for hackers !!! [Intercept X] is easy to use and has a lot of the world’s best technologies. CryptoGuard feature is the essential feature. More

[Intercept X] provides a comprehensive solution with AI and machine learning-based detections and prevention. More

Overall, Sophos Firewall is a robust security solution that offers advanced threat protection, easy management, and granular control over your network traffic. Its features help you secure your network, improve network performance, and prevent cyberattacks, making it an ideal choice for businesses of all sizes. More

Sophos Security Portfolio

Sophos’ portfolio of managed security services and solutions – including Sophos MDR, Sophos Intercept X, Sophos XDR, and Sophos Firewall – are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem where they share real-time threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized protection, detection and response. They’re powered by Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence, a cross-operational task force of more than 500 security experts within SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI.

Solutions are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, where users can oversee installations, respond to alerts and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface. Organizations can also leverage Sophos MDR as a comprehensive threat hunting and remediation service. Free trials are available at Sophos.com. Any organizations under active attack and needing urgent support, should contact the Sophos Incident Response team. For timely information about threat intelligence and attacker behaviors, follow Sophos X-Ops’ latest research.

