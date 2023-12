攻撃者の潜伏を阻止するメモリスキャン

著者について

Anand Ajjan is a Principal Threat Researcher at Sophos, working in Dynamic Protection Team. His areas of interest involves - understanding ransomware behavior, dissect malware by doing deep dive analysis and provide dynamic protection, not limited to ransomware. He also constantly keeps an eye on malware that deploys anti-AV technique's, guides Sophos AV technology, to keep up to the phase with the ever changing threat landscape.