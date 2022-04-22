Sophos Acquires SOC.OS (翻訳中)

** 本記事は、Sophos Acquires SOC.OS の翻訳です。最新の情報は英語記事をご覧ください。**

I’m excited to share that Sophos has acquired SOC.OS, an innovative company based in the UK that solves the problem of alert fatigue and limited visibility so prevalent in IT security environments. Finding the key signals amongst the noise, SOC.OS consolidates and prioritizes high volumes of security alerts from dozens of IT products and platforms across an organization’s estate, allowing security operations teams to quickly understand and respond to the most urgent ones.

With SOC.OS, Sophos plans to advance its Managed Threat Response (MTR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions for organizations of all sizes by including additional telemetry and context from alerts and events across dozens of third-party endpoint, server, firewall, Identity and Access Management (IAM), cloud workload, email, and mobile security products.

According to the Gartner® Market Guide for Extended Detection and Response, Nov. 8, 2021, “To make XDR a long-term investment, (organizations need to) evaluate breadth and depth of ecosystem integration. The easier the XDR can integrate into your existing environment, the better an investment it will be.”

Sophos MTR is one of the fastest-growing new offerings in the company’s history. We now stand as one of the largest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) operations in the world, delivering superior security outcomes through an MTR service with more than 8,000 customers. The top enhancement request from these customers is ‘better integrations with existing security environments,’ and with the innovative technology from SOC.OS, we will be able to do just that – seamlessly integrate Sophos’ MTR and XDR solutions with an organization’s current set of security and IT solutions, optimized their return on investment. SOC.OS will also provide our Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem with a broader set of third-party telemetry, so security analysts have better visibility into important events and alerts. SOC.OS has an impressive list of integrations that will benefit Sophos customers as we continue to expand and develop industry-leading XDR and MDR capabilities.

“Alert fatigue and lack of visibility still plague security teams worldwide. Considering this, against the backdrop of constantly changing cyberthreats and a challenging talent landscape, defenders need new and innovative products and services that can help them solve more complex incidents in less time. For many defenders, however, the complexity and cost of traditional security solutions act as barriers to adoption.​ By joining forces with Sophos, we can address these challenges together, head on. The sum is greater than our parts, and by combining our capabilities, we’re positioned to offer truly unique, cost effective and highly accessible products and services to those who need it most, on a global scale.”

Dave Mareels, CEO and co-founder, SOC.OS

We’re very excited to bring the team and technology from SOC.OS onboard. In the meantime, on behalf of Sophos, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to SOC.OS employees and customers.

For more information, please see our press release.