アクティブアドバーサリープレイブック 2021

Greg is a strategist in the Sophos Technology Office and a manager for Sophos Managed Threat Response. Driven by a desire to make the digital world a safer place, Greg has a passion for cybersecurity that has consumed the past 15 years of his life.

A rampant, idiosyncratic nerd with a thoroughly 'British' sense of humour, Greg strongly believes that the complexities of computing and security can be made accessible, funny, and interesting to the masses, and takes every opportunity to share his passion with anyone who wishes to listen.