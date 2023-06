Les rapports Sophos NDR Live Discover sont désormais disponibles

À propos de l’auteur

With 15+ years in the IT security space as a software developer, architect and product manager, Karl has a passion for security and a deep commitment to drive the criminal syndicates and nation state actors off our networks and out of our devices. Over the years Karl has collaborated with organizations from small businesses to national defense agencies, both to understand the threats these organizations face and to design and build the software used to defend them from adversaries. With an engineering background, Karl has patents ranging from cryptographic methods for authentication to attribute correlation for device detection. Karl is currently employed at Sophos as a senior product manager for endpoint protection.