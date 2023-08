Comprendiendo las nuevas reglas de seguridad cibernética de la SEC: una guía para ejecutivos

Acerca del autor

Julie is VP and Global Field CTO for Sophos. She has worked in private and public sectors with a deep technical background in software, cloud, big data, DevOps, and cybersecurity disciplines. Before Sophos, she led an email cybersecurity startup that primarily served large-scale federal customers. Julie enjoys spending time with her children, playing competitive ice hockey, and volunteering with veteran and women-focused nonprofits in her free time.