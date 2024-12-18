Sophos ranked #1 overall for Firewall, MDR, and EDR in the G2 Winter 2025 Reports

G2, a major technology user review platform, has just released its Winter 2025 Reports, and Sophos ranks as the #1 overall Firewall, MDR, and EDR solution.

Sophos is – once again – the only vendor named a Leader across the G2 Overall Grid® Reports for Endpoint Protection Suites, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Firewall Software, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Based on user feedback, Sophos was ranked the #1 solution in 36 individual reports spanning the Antivirus, EDR, Endpoint Protection Suites, XDR, Firewall, and MDR markets.

It’s written in the stars

Customer review platforms like G2 are crucial in empowering buyers, holding businesses accountable, and driving market innovation and competition. These platforms allow customers to leave honest, unfiltered feedback about products and services, providing potential buyers access to actual user experiences rather than just marketing and messaging. The transparency and visibility of reviews encourage companies to improve their products and customer experiences continuously.

Managed Detection and Response

Sophos MDR enables more than 26,000 customers to maximize the value of their cybersecurity investments. In addition to the #1 overall ranking among MDR solutions, Sophos MDR is also rated the top solution in seven additional report segments for the category, including the Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Grids, as well as earning the Best Results and Best Usability distinctions for the Enterprise and Mid-Market segments.

Endpoint Detection and Response/Extended Detection and Response

Sophos EDR/XDR was named a Leader across five different segments in the Winter 2025 Reports, including the Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids, as well as an Overall Momentum Leader.

Firewall

In addition to being named the #1 Overall Firewall solution, Sophos Firewall was also rated as the #1 firewall solution by Mid-Market and Enterprise users. All 4 user segments (Overall, Small Business, Mid-Market, and Enterprise) named Sophos Firewall a Leader in their respective G2 Grid Reports.

Independent Third-party Validation

The accolades from the G2 Winter 2025 Reports come off the heels of another major user review-based report in Gartner’s 2024 Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response, where Sophos was the highest rated Customers’ Choice vendor to go along with the most user reviews featured in the report.

With this latest distinction, Sophos was the only cybersecurity vendor named a Customers’ Choice across the Endpoint Protection Platforms, Network Firewalls, and MDR markets in 2024 on Gartner Peer Insights – a testament to Sophos’ capabilities of providing end-to-end security for organizations of all sizes.

Furthermore, it’s not just our customers raving about Sophos protection. MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations, one of the world’s most respected independent security tests, just released their 2024 MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations: Enterprise. Sophos XDR detected 100% of the adversary behaviors in attack scenarios targeting Windows and Linux platforms, mimicking malware strains from ruthless ransomware-as-a-service gangs LockBit and CL0P. All of Sophos’ responses to these ransomware attack scenarios were marked “technique” – the highest possible rating that denotes who, what, when, where, why and how attacks were carried out.

What Sophos customers are saying

“Sophos MDR: 360 degree MDR solution for endpoint security” said a user in the Enterprise segment

“Sophos MDR helps us sleep at night knowing our environment is monitored 24/7” said a user in the Mid-Market segment

“Sophos Firewall is a robust and user-friendly security solution that provides comprehensive protection through advanced threat detection, deep packet inspection, and synchronized security with other Sophos products” said a Head of IT in the Mid-Market segment

“Sophos Firewall automatically identifies and blocks active threats, prevents the lateral movement of attacks, and delivers immediate insights into compromised devices, users and application” said a user in the Small Business segment

“What stands out the most is how effortlessly Sophos Firewall streamlines security tasks, allowing users to focus on protecting their networks without getting bogged down in complex configurations” said a user in the Mid-Market segment

“We can rest easy knowing that Sophos Intercept X is continuously guarding our endpoints from ransomware assaults, which are the kind of thing that keep IT administrators up at night” said a SOC Analyst in the Mid-Market segment

Elevate your cyber defenses with Sophos

As the G2 ratings illustrate, Sophos provides unparalleled breadth and depth of protection. Our world-leading endpoint, network, email, cloud, and security operations solutions defend over 600,000 organizations from advanced cyberthreats, including ransomware.

For more information on our services and products, speak to your Sophos partner or representative and visit our website.