A milestone for Sophos NDR: 1,000 customers and counting

This November brings both the second anniversary and 1,000 customer milestone for Sophos Network Detection and Response (NDR). Such phenomenal growth in two short years reflects the power of Sophos NDR as well as growing awareness of the importance of network detection and response in the security stack.

Adversaries go to great lengths to avoid being detected before they can complete their attack. But however good they are at hiding their tracks, they always need to cross the network. The good news is that with Sophos NDR adversaries simply can’t hide – there is no spot that the solution can’t shine a light on.

Sophos NDR sits deep on the network, monitoring all network traffic from managed and unmanaged devices and detecting suspicious activities that may otherwise go unnoticed until it’s too late. Extensive response capabilities enable analysts – both in the Sophos MDR team and the in-house analysts of our customers and partners – to quickly investigate and neutralize threats.

Watch this short video to see Sophos NDR in action stopping a Cobalt Strike attack.

Combining AI and five real-time detection engines

Sophos NDR continually monitors your network traffic, using five real-time threat detection engines to identify signs of malicious or suspicious activity. Leveraging a combination of AI-powered machine learning, advanced analytics, and rule-based matching techniques, it identifies threats that often go undetected until it’s too late, including:

Threats on unprotected devices like point-of-sale systems, IoT and OT devices, and legacy operating systems

Rogue assets that adversaries exploit to launch attacks

Insider threats such as sensitive data uploads to an offsite location

Zero-day attacks, and more

Plus, when combined with other security telemetry, Sophos NDR enables threat analysts to paint a more complete, accurate picture of the entire attack path and progression, enabling a faster, more comprehensive response.

Dive deep with the powerful Investigation Console

The Sophos NDR Investigation Console deploys on the local network, providing rich analysis tools to accelerate the identification of potential issues and threats, including the timing of events, the number of occurrences, their severity, and their geo locations. It also enables analysis of application traffic to identify unwanted or suspicious application activity and potential data loss incidents, as well as analysis of risky session data to ensure the network is operating efficiently and securely.

Recognized as a Major Player

Sophos is recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Network Detection and Response 2024 Vendor Assessment (November 2024, IDC #US51752324). The IDC MarketScape noted that “a powerful feature that businesses benefit from when working within a Sophos dedicated ecosystem is Active Threat Response.” The report also noted that “pricing is competitive for midsize companies.”

Flexible deployment, maximum impact

Sophos NDR deploys as a virtual appliance on VMware or Microsoft Hyper-V, in the cloud on AWS, or on a range of certified hardware appliances.

Licensing is based on the number of users and servers on the network. There are no restrictions or additional costs to deploy multiple NDR sensors and a single sensor can support up to 40Gbps of network traffic.

Sophos NDR is available with both our managed detection and response service, Sophos MDR, and our self-managed Sophos XDR solution. Whether you want to conduct network detection and response yourself or have our team do it for you, Sophos NDR can help.

Get started today

To learn more about Sophos NDR, visit our website or speak to your Sophos partner or representative. Current Sophos customers can also activate a free 30-day trial directly within their Sophos Central console.