November Patch Tuesday loads up everyone’s plate

Microsoft on Tuesday released 89 patches affecting 14 product families. Two of the addressed issues, both touching Windows, are considered by Microsoft to be of critical severity. At patch time, two of the issues addressed are known to be under exploit in the wild, with eight additional CVEs more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days by the company’s estimation. Four of this month’s issues are amenable to detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.

In addition to these patches, the release includes advisory information on two Edge-related CVEs, and one related to Azure, CBL Mariner, and Defender (more on that advisory below). We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

By the numbers

Total CVEs: 89

Publicly disclosed: 3

Exploit detected: 2

Severity Critical: 3 Important: 85 Moderate: 3

Impact Remote Code Execution: 52 Elevation of Privilege: 27 Denial of Service: 4 Spoofing: 3 Security Feature Bypass: 2 Information Disclosure: 1

CVSS base score 9.0 or greater: 4

CVSS base score 8.0 or greater: 42

Figure 1: RCE vulnerabilities, bolstered by a strong showing among the 31 SQL Server issues patched, constitute the majority of November’s updates

Products

Windows: 37

SQL Server: 31

365 Apps: 8

Office: 8

Excel: 5

Visual Studio: 5

Azure: 3

.NET: 2

airlift.microsoft.com: 1

Exchange: 1

LightGBM: 1

PC Manager: 1

TorchGeo: 1

Word: 1

As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect.

Figure 2: The variety of affected product families rivals last month’s, but Windows and SQL Server took the vast majority of November’s patches

Notable November updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, a number of specific items merit attention.

31 CVEs – Server 2025 issues



As reported in The Register last week, a KB error led to quite a number of instances of Server 2019 and 2022 receiving surprise upgrades to Server 2025. Though Microsoft eventually acknowledged and worked to mitigate the problem, as of this writing that process appears to still be underway. Meanwhile, this month’s Patch Tuesday’s set gives administrators one more very good reason to prioritize sorting out any unexpected Server 2025 presence on their systems, as over a third of the month’s patches affect the not-yet-official new version. We have listed those CVEs in Appendix E at the end of this writeup.

CVE-2024-5535 — OpenSSL: CVE-2024-5535 SSL_select_next_proto buffer overread

It’s relegated to the list of advisories, but this RCE, which carries a hefty 9.1 CVSS base score, merits a look. The information available is also noteworthy (though, as an OpenSSL-assigned CVE, it’s slightly different to the usual data Microsoft presents on its patches) – the available information advises that, in a worst-case scenario of attack via email, RCE could be achieved even if the user does not open, read, or click on a received link. The issue affects version 3.0 of Azure Linux, version 2.0 of CBL Mariner, and Defender for Endpoint on Android, iOS, and Windows. That said, Microsoft judges it less likely to be exploited in the next 30 days.

CVE-2024-49039 — Windows Task Scheduler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2024-43451 — NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability

These are the two CVEs that Microsoft has found to be already under exploit in the wild. The first is the more serious of the two – an EoP with a CVSS base score of 8.8. Both require that the target system run a malicious application. The spoofing issue, which weighs in at a relatively less alarming 6.5 CVSS base, includes an additional surprise – IE Cumulative updates for users of Server 2008, 2008 R2, and 2012 R2 still taking Security Only updates.

CVE-2024-49040 — Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability

This Important-severity spoofing vulnerability, which Microsoft believes to be more likely to be exploited within the next 30 days, has a rather specific set of post-installation instructions, which can be seen on the company’s site.

CVE-2024-49056 — airlift.microsoft.com Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

An unusual CVE against a Microsoft micro-site, this Critical-severity EoP has already been patched. According to the information provided, “Authentication bypass by assumed-immutable data on airlift.microsoft.com allow[ed] an authorized attacker to elevate privileges over a network.”

Figure 3: With a month left to go in the year, and after remarkably low CVE counts in the first three months, 2024 has now officially exceeded the patch count for all of last year – 942 patches so far in 2024, as opposed to 931 for all of 2023

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2024-43623 Exp/2443623-A Exp/2443623-A CVE-2024-43630 Exp/2443630-A Exp/2443630-A CVE-2024-49039 Exp/2449039-A Exp/2449039-A CVE-2024-49033 sid:2310318 sid:2310318

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of November patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Remote Code Execution (52 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-43639 Windows Kerberos Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-38255 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43447 Windows SMBv3 Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43459 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43462 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43498 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43598 LightGBM Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43602 Azure CycleCloud Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43620 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43621 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43622 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43627 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43628 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43635 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43640 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48993 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48994 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48995 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48996 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48997 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48998 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48999 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49000 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49001 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49002 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49003 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49004 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49005 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49006 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49007 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49008 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49009 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49010 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49011 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49012 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49013 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49014 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49015 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49016 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49017 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49018 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49021 Microsoft SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49026 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49027 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49028 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49029 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49030 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49031 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49032 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49043 Microsoft.SqlServer.XEvent.Configuration.dll Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49048 TorchGeo Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49050 Visual Studio Code Python Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Elevation of Privilege (27 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-43625 Microsoft Windows VMSwitch Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49056 Airlift.microsoft.com Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-43449 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43452 Windows Registry Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43530 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43613 Azure Database for PostgreSQL Flexible Server Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43623 Windows NT OS Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43624 Windows Hyper-V Shared Virtual Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43626 Windows Telephony Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43629 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43630 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43631 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43634 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43636 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43637 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43638 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43641 Windows Registry Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43643 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43644 Windows Client-Side Caching Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43646 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49019 Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49039 Windows Task Scheduler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49042 Azure Database for PostgreSQL Flexible Server Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49044 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49046 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49051 Microsoft PC Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-49049 Visual Studio Code Remote Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Denial of Service (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-38264 Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk (VHDX) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-43499 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-43633 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-43642 Windows SMB Denial of Service Vulnerability

Spoofing (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-43450 Windows DNS Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-43451 NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-49040 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-43645 Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-49033 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-43500 Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the November CVEs judged by Microsoft to be either under exploitation in the wild or more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is arranged by CVE.

Exploitation detected CVE-2024-43451 NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-49039 Windows Task Scheduler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days CVE-2024-43623 Windows NT OS Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43629 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43630 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43636 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43642 Windows SMB Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-49019 Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49033 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-49040 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of November’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family.

Windows (37 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-43625 Microsoft Windows VMSwitch Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43639 Windows Kerberos Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-38203 Windows Package Library Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38264 Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk (VHDX) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-43447 Windows SMBv3 Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43449 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43450 Windows DNS Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-43452 Windows Registry Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43530 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43620 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43621 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43622 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43623 Windows NT OS Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43624 Windows Hyper-V Shared Virtual Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43626 Windows Telephony Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43627 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43628 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43629 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43630 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43631 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43633 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-43634 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43635 Windows Telephony Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43636 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43637 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43638 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43640 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43641 Windows Registry Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43642 Windows SMB Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-43643 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43644 Windows Client-Side Caching Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43645 Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-43646 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49019 Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49039 Windows Task Scheduler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49046 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43451 NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability

SQL Server (31 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-38255 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43459 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43462 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48993 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48994 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48995 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48996 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48997 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48998 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-48999 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49000 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49001 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49002 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49003 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49004 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49005 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49006 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49007 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49008 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49009 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49010 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49011 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49012 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49013 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49014 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49015 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49016 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49017 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49018 SQL Server Native Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49021 Microsoft SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49043 Microsoft.SqlServer.XEvent.Configuration.dll Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

365 Apps (8 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-49026 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49027 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49028 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49029 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49030 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49031 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49032 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49033 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Office (8 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-49026 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49027 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49028 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49029 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49030 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49031 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49032 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49033 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Excel (5 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-49026 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49027 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49028 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49029 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-49030 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Visual Studio (5 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-43498 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43499 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-49044 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49050 Visual Studio Code Python Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-49049 Visual Studio Code Remote Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Azure (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-43602 Azure CycleCloud Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43613 Azure Database for PostgreSQL Flexible Server Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-49042 Azure Database for PostgreSQL Flexible Server Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

.NET (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-43498 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43499 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

airlift.microsoft.com (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-49056 Airlift.microsoft.com Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Exchange (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-49040 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability

LightGBM (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-43598 LightGBM Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

PC Manager (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-49051 Microsoft PC Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

TorchGeo (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-49048 TorchGeo Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Word (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-49033 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

This is a list of advisories and information on other relevant CVEs in the November release.

CVE-2024-5535 Azure, CBL Mariner, Defender OpenSSL: CVE-2024-5535 SSL_select_next_proto buffer overread CVE-2024-10826 Edge Chromium: CVE-2024-10826 Use after free in Family Experiences CVE-2024-10827 Edge Chromium: CVE-2024-10827 Use after free in Serial

Appendix E: Server 2025

This is a list of CVEs affecting Server 2025, which some users may have inadvertently received last week.