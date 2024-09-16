sophos firewall v21
Sophos Firewall v21: Let’s Encrypt certificates

How to make the most of the new features in Sophos Firewall v21.
September 16, 2024
Sophos Firewall v21 adds support for Let’s Encrypt certificates across many areas of the firewall.

Let’s Encrypt is a non-profit open certificate authority run by the Internet Research Group (ISRG) that provides X.509 certificates for TLS encryption at no charge.

Let’s Encrypt makes certificates free and easy but comes with the inconvenience of only being valid for 90 days. This means they require more frequent maintenance than other certificates, which often have a duration of 12, 24, or 36 months.

Fortunately, Sophos Firewall helps overcome this issue with support for auto-renewal 30 days prior to expiry.

Let’s Encrypt certificates are now available along with your other certificates in Sophos Firewall.

Let’s Encrypt certificates are supported for a broad range of firewall services:

  • Web Admin Console
  • WAF
  • Email SMTP TLS
  • Hotspot sign-in pages
  • Portals for: User, Captive, VPN, and SPX

Let’s Encrypt certificates are not supported for remote access VPN, site-to-site VPN, or the Chromebook SSO authentication service.

Watch this short demo video to see how it works and how to set it up:

For more information, consult the online documentation.

Start taking advantage of this great new capability in Sophos Firewall v21 by participating in the Early Access Program. Simply register for the program, click the link in your email to download the firmware update package, and install it on your Sophos Firewall.

About the Author

Chris McCormack is a network security specialist at Sophos where he has been focused on firewall and network protection since joining Sophos in 2008. When not evangelizing Sophos network security products, Chris specializes in providing advice and insight into the latest threats and network protection technologies and strategies.

