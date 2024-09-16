Sophos Firewall v21: Let’s Encrypt certificates

Sophos Firewall v21 adds support for Let’s Encrypt certificates across many areas of the firewall.

Let’s Encrypt is a non-profit open certificate authority run by the Internet Research Group (ISRG) that provides X.509 certificates for TLS encryption at no charge.

Let’s Encrypt makes certificates free and easy but comes with the inconvenience of only being valid for 90 days. This means they require more frequent maintenance than other certificates, which often have a duration of 12, 24, or 36 months.

Fortunately, Sophos Firewall helps overcome this issue with support for auto-renewal 30 days prior to expiry.

Let’s Encrypt certificates are supported for a broad range of firewall services:

Web Admin Console

WAF

Email SMTP TLS

Hotspot sign-in pages

Portals for: User, Captive, VPN, and SPX

Let’s Encrypt certificates are not supported for remote access VPN, site-to-site VPN, or the Chromebook SSO authentication service.

Watch this short demo video to see how it works and how to set it up:

For more information, consult the online documentation.

Start taking advantage of this great new capability in Sophos Firewall v21 by participating in the Early Access Program. Simply register for the program, click the link in your email to download the firmware update package, and install it on your Sophos Firewall.