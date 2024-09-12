September Patch Tuesday addresses 79 CVEs

Microsoft on Tuesday released 79 patches touching eleven product families. Seven of those issues, affecting Azure, SharePoint, and Windows, are considered by Microsoft to be of critical severity. At press time, three of the issues addressed are known to be under exploit in the wild, with a fourth issue not itself under exploit, but intertwined with issues that are. (For details on this unusual situation, please see the “Notable September updates” section below.) Microsoft assesses that 11 CVEs, all in Windows, are by the company’s estimation more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days. Eight of this month’s issues are amenable to detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.

In addition to these patches, the release includes advisory information on three CVEs addressed by patches from Adobe, affecting Reader and ColdFusion; one of the Reader vulnerabilities CVE-2024-41869) is a critical-severity use-after-free with a workable exploit already available in the wild. We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

By the numbers

Total CVEs: 79

Total Adobe advisories covered in update: 3

Publicly disclosed: 1

Exploited detected: 4*

Severity Critical: 7 Important: 71 Moderate: 1

Impact Elevation of privilege: 30 Remote code execution: 23 Information disclosure: 11 Denial of service: 8 Security feature bypass: 4 Spoofing: 3

CVSS base score 9.0 or greater: 2

CVSS base score 8.0 or greater: 24

* For information on why we count CVE-2024-43491 as this month’s fourth exploited-detected CVE despite the CVE itself not being detected as under exploit, please see the “Notable September updates” section below.

Figure 1: This month’s critical-severity patches include one for which exploitation has already been detected, and two more for which exploitation is more likely within the next 30 days

Product families

Windows: 47

SQL Server: 13

Azure: 6

SharePoint: 5

Office: 4

365: 2

Dynamics 365: 2

Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) for Mac: 1

Outlook for iOS: 1

Power BI: 1

Visio: 1

As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect.

Figure 2: Though Windows as usual leads the list of affected product families, a collection of Native Scoring issues in SQL Server contributed to that product taking 13 patches of its own

Notable September updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, a number of specific items merit attention.

CVE-2024-38217 — Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

CVE-2024-43492 — Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

There are patches for two Mark of the Web vulnerabilities this month, and both are either currently under active exploit in the wild (CVE-2024-38217) or judged by Microsoft as more likely to be exploited within the next 30 days (CVE-2024-43492). The latter bug was found in-house at Microsoft and is considered to be of moderate severity. The former, however, was disclosed responsibly by Elastic Security’s Joe Desimone, who has posted about the discovery and the reporting process, and which may be of interest to those who follow issues around code-signing certificates. The bug affects all versions of Windows including Win 11H24 and is of important severity.

CVE-2024-38014 — Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

This issue is under active exploit in the wild. It affects all versions of Windows including Win 11H24.

CVE-2024-43491 – Microsoft Windows Update Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

The good news is that this issue affects only certain operational components of Windows 10, version 1507 (first released in July 2015); only two versions of that build, Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2015 LTSB, are still under support. The bad news, for those still running either of those versions, is that critical-severity remote code execution issue, which carries a 9.8 CVE base score, occurs in… the Windows Servicing Stack. It’s a fascinating issue for those who care about such things — rather than a coding error per se, Microsoft explains that the build version numbers themselves “crossed into a range that triggered a code defect in the Windows 10 (version 1507) servicing stack that handles the applicability of Optional Components. As a result, any Optional Component that was serviced with updates released since March 12, 2024 (KB5035858) was detected as “not applicable” by the servicing stack and was reverted to its RTM version.” If this issue is applicable to your estate, it is recommended that you closely read and follow the information Microsoft provides in KB5043083, as the patch sequence one must follow is precise. That page also includes a list of the specific optional components affected, which may help clarify your exposure.

[29 CVEs] — Windows 11 24H2 patches

Even though Windows 11 24H2 is not yet in general release, just over a third of this month’s patches affect that platform, including two (CVE-2024-38014, CVE-2024-38217) for which exploitation has already been detected in the wild. Users of the new Copilot+ PCs who do not ingest their patches automatically should be sure to update their devices.

[0 CVEs] — .NET, Visual Studio, Edge / Chromium, non-iOS Outlook

A rare month of respite for .NET and Visual Studio, with no patches released for those families. Nor are there any this time around related to Edge, or to Outlook for platforms other than Apple’s.

Figure 3: Despite the predominance of EoP issues in recent months, RCE continues to lead the pack as we reach the three-quarter mark for 2024.

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2024-38237 Exp/2438237-A Exp/2438237-A CVE-2024-38238 Exp/2438238-A Exp/2438238-A CVE-2024-38241 Exp/2438241-A Exp/2438241-A CVE-2024-38242 Exp/2438242-A Exp/2438242-A CVE-2024-38243 Exp/2438243-A Exp/2438243-A CVE-2024-38244 Exp/2438244-A Exp/2438244-A CVE-2024-38245 Exp/2438245-A Exp/2438245-A CVE-2024-43461 SID:2310127 SID:2310126

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of September patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Elevation of Privilege (30 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-38194 Azure Web Apps Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38216 Azure Stack Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38220 Azure Stack Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-37341 Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-37965 Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-37980 Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38014 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38046 PowerShell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38188 Azure Network Watcher VM Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38225 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38237 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38238 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38239 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38240 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38241 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38242 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38243 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38244 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38245 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38246 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38247 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38248 Windows Storage Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38249 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38250 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38252 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38253 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43457 Windows Setup and Deployment Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43465 Microsoft Excel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43470 Azure Network Watcher VM Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43492 Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Remote Code Execution (23 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-38018 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38119 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43464 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43491 Microsoft Windows Update Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-21416 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26186 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26191 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37335 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37338 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37339 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37340 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38045 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38227 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38228 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38259 Microsoft Management Console Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38260 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38263 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43454 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43463 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43467 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43469 Azure CycleCloud Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43479 Microsoft Power Automate Desktop Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43495 Windows libarchive Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (11 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-37337 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-37342 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-37966 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38254 Windows Authentication Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38256 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38257 Microsoft AllJoyn API Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38258 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-43458 Windows Networking Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-43474 Microsoft SQL Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-43475 Microsoft Windows Admin Center Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-43482 Microsoft Outlook for iOS Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Denial of Service (8 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-38230 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38231 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38232 Windows Networking Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38233 Windows Networking Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38234 Windows Networking Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38235 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38236 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-43466 Microsoft SharePoint Server Denial of Service Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30073 Windows Security Zone Mapping Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38217 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38226 Microsoft Publisher Security Features Bypass Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-43487 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Spoofing (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-43455 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-43461 Windows MSHTML Platform Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-43476 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the September CVEs judged by Microsoft to be either under exploitation in the wild or more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is arranged by CVE. In the case of CVE-2024-43491, the issue itself is not known to be under active exploit, but certain of the issues fixed by the rejected servicing-stack updates are, so we are choosing to include it on this list. (Please see the “Notable September updates” section above for context.)

Exploitation detected CVE-2024-38014 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38217 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38226 Microsoft Publisher Security Features Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-43491 Microsoft Windows Update Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days CVE-2024-38018 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38227 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38228 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38237 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38238 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38241 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38242 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38243 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38244 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38245 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38246 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38247 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38249 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38252 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38253 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43457 Windows Setup and Deployment Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43461 Windows MSHTML Platform Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-43464 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43487 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of September’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family.

Windows (47 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-38119 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43491 Microsoft Windows Update Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-21416 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30073 Windows Security Zone Mapping Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38014 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38045 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38046 PowerShell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38217 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38230 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38231 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38232 Windows Networking Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38233 Windows Networking Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38234 Windows Networking Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38235 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38236 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38237 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38238 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38239 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38240 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38241 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38242 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38243 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38244 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38245 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38246 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38247 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38248 Windows Storage Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38249 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38252 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38253 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38254 Windows Authentication Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38256 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38257 Microsoft AllJoyn API Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38258 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38259 Microsoft Management Console Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38260 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38263 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43454 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43455 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-43457 Windows Setup and Deployment Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43458 Windows Networking Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-43461 Windows MSHTML Platform Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-43467 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43475 Microsoft Windows Admin Center Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-43495 Windows libarchive Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-43487 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

SQL Server (13 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-26186 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26191 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37335 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37337 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-37338 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37339 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37340 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37341 Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-37342 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-37965 Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-37966 Microsoft SQL Server Native Scoring Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-37980 Microsoft SQL Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43474 Microsoft SQL Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Azure (6 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-38194 Azure Web Apps Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38216 Azure Stack Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38220 Azure Stack Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-38188 Azure Network Watcher VM Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43469 Azure CycleCloud Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43470 Azure Network Watcher VM Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

SharePoint (5 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-38018 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43464 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-38227 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38228 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43466 Microsoft SharePoint Server Denial of Service Vulnerability

Office (4 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38226 Microsoft Publisher Security Features Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38250 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43463 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43465 Microsoft Excel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

365 (2 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-43463 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-43465 Microsoft Excel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Dynamics 365 (2 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38225 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-43476 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability

Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) for Mac (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-43492 Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Outlook for iOS (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-43482 Microsoft Outlook for iOS Information Disclosure Vulnerability

PowerBI (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-43479 Microsoft Power Automate Desktop Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Visio (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-43463 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

This is a list of advisories and information on other relevant CVEs in the September release, sorted by product.

Relevant to Adobe (non-Microsoft release) (3 CVEs)