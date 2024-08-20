sophos ztna
Products and Services PRODUCTS & SERVICES

Free ZTNA licenses for Sophos Firewall customers

We are pleased to offer three one-year licenses for ZTNA secure access to all Sophos Firewall customers.
Written by
August 20, 2024
Products & Services network ZTNA

Sophos ZTNA provides secure access to networked applications, RDP systems, and web management consoles. It provides a much better alternative to remote access than VPN, offering better security, easier management, and complete transparency for end-users.

To see what ZTNA is all about, we’re offering three free one-year licenses to Sophos Firewall customers, enabling you to start taking advantage of the integrated ZTNA gateway built into every firewall as of v19.5 MR3 and later. Feel free to use them however you like – maybe start with your IT admin staff for remote management and go from there.

The only qualifications for this free offer are that you’re a term Sophos Firewall customer, managing one or more of your firewalls in Sophos Central, and are running v19.5 MR3 or v20 (or later) on your Firewall. This offer will be extended to MSP customers soon.

To take advantage of this offer, simply click the button on the banner in the Firewall Management screen in Sophos Central as outlined below.

If you’re new to Sophos ZTNA, you can learn more about how it can help secure your application access at Sophos.com/ZTNA.

Check out the Deployment Checklist for other considerations when deploying ZTNA.

You can also access the latest online documentation, and the troubleshooting guide has been updated in case you encounter any issues during configuration.

About the Author

Chris McCormack is a network security specialist at Sophos where he has been focused on firewall and network protection since joining Sophos in 2008. When not evangelizing Sophos network security products, Chris specializes in providing advice and insight into the latest threats and network protection technologies and strategies.

Read Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *