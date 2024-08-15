Threat Research

August Patch Tuesday goes big

Monthly security release hauls out 85 CVEs… and that’s before the advisories
Written by
August 15, 2024
Threat Research CVE-2024-21302 CVE-2024-38063 CVE-2024-38202 CVE-2024-38213 Microsoft Patch Tuesday Windows 11 24H2

Microsoft’s August 2024 Patch Tuesday release was, in one sense, a respite from July’s 138-CVE torrent of fixes, with just 85 CVEs addressed in the main release. However, with over two dozen advisories, a number of “informational” notices concerning material released in June and July, two high-profile issues for which the fixes are still a work in progress, and over 85 Linux-related CVEs covered in the release, administrators may find their patch prioritization especially complex this month.

At patch time, five of the issues addressed are known to be under exploit in the wild. Three more are publicly disclosed. Microsoft assesses that 11 CVEs, all in Windows, are by the company’s estimation more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days. Nine of this month’s issues are amenable to detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.

In addition to these patches, the release includes advisory information on 12 patches from Adobe, nine for Edge via Chrome (in addition to three Edge patches from Microsoft), and the regularly released servicing stack update (ADV990001). The company also provided information on five CVEs addressed earlier this summer but not announced in their respective months (one in June, four in July). We will list those in Appendix D below; those who have already applied the patches for those months are already protected and need not apply them again. (It should be noted that one issue patched in June, CVE-2024-38213, is under active attack in the wild – a good argument for applying patches as soon as possible after release.) Microsoft also took pains this month to flag three other CVEs for which fixes have already gone out, but that are included in Patch Tuesday information for transparency’s sake; we list those in Appendix D as well. We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

Finally, this month’s release includes a large cohort of CVEs related to CBL-Mariner, or in some cases to both Mariner and Azure Linux. (Mariner was renamed Azure Linux earlier this year, but the information provided by Microsoft on these CVEs differentiates between the two.) The CVEs come from a timespan from 2007 to 2024; the CVSS base scores range from 3.2 to a “perfect” 10.  Those CVEs are not included in the data in the main part of this post, but we have listed all 84 CVEs in Appendix E at the end of this article for reference. Two additional Mariner / Azure Linux CVEs also touch Windows, and those two are included in the statistics in the main article as well as in Appendix E’s list.

The data in the main part of this post reflects only the 85 CVEs in the non-Mariner, non-advisory portion of the release.

By the numbers

  • Total CVEs: 85
  • Total Edge / Chrome advisory issues covered in update: 9 (plus 3 non-advisory Edge issues)
  • Total non-Edge Microsoft advisory issues covered in update: 9
  • Total Adobe issues covered in update: 12
  • Publicly disclosed: 3
  • Exploited: 5
  • Severity
    • Critical: 6
    • Important: 77
    • Moderate: 2
  • Impact
    • Elevation of Privilege: 32
    • Remote Code Execution: 31
    • Information Disclosure: 8
    • Denial of Service: 6
    • Spoofing: 6
    • Security Feature Bypass: 2

A bar chart showing the distribution of CVEs in the August 2024 Microsoft Patch Tuesday release; organized by impact and then severity; information is covered in the post text

Figure 1: The six critical-severity vulnerabilities addressed in August’s Patch Tuesday release include the second this year involving security feature bypass. (This chart does not represent the Mariner-related issues discussed elsewhere in this article)

Products

  • Windows: 62
  • Azure: 7
  • 365 Apps for Enterprise: 7
  • Office: 7
  • Edge: 3 (plus 9 advisories via Chrome)
  • .NET: 2
  • Azure Linux: 2
  • CBL-Mariner: 2
  • Visual Studio: 2
  • App Installer: 1
  • Dynamics 365: 1
  • OfficePlus: 1
  • Outlook: 1
  • PowerPoint: 1
  • Project: 1
  • Teams: 1

As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect.

A bar chart showing the distribution of CVEs in Microsoft's August 2024 Patch Tuesday release, organized by product family and then by severity; ; information is covered in the post text

Figure 2: A wide variety of product families are affected by August’s patches; at least one, App Installer, is so obscure that Microsoft has included a link to information on it in the release itself, including information on updating it via winget. Still, Windows as ever rules the roost

Notable August updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, a number of specific items merit attention.

CVE-2024-21302 – Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2024-38202 – Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

These two Important-severity issued were debuted by researcher Alon Leviev last week at Black Hat last week after a prolonged responsible-disclosure process. Microsoft has been working on the solution for six months, but it needs a little more time to untangle this complex issue with Virtualization-Based Security (VBS). For now, Microsoft is publishing mitigation information for both CVE-2024-21302 and CVE-2024-38202 on their site.

CVE-2024-38063 – Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

There are three CVEs in this release with a 9.8 CVSS base score, but only this one has the distinction of also being, in Microsoft’s estimation, more likely to be exploited in the next thirty days. That’s unfortunate, because this critical-severity RCE bug requires neither privileges nor user interaction. An attacker could exploit this issue by repeatedly sending IPv6 packets, with specially crafted IPv6 packets mixed in, to a Windows machine with IPv6 enabled. (Machines that have IPv6 disabled would not be affected by this attack.) Sophos has released protections (Exp/2438063-A) for this issue, as noted in the table below.

CVE-2024-38213 – Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

This issue is one of the five noted above that was actually patched months ago (in this case, June 2024). Those who have applied the patches released in June are protected; those who have not applied the patches should do so, as the issue is currently under active attack.

[42 CVEs] Windows 11 24H2 patches, already

Even though Windows 11 24H2 is not yet in general release, just under half of the issues addressed this month apply to that operating system. Users of the new Copilot+ PCs who do not ingest their patches automatically should be sure to update their devices; those who do should have taken all the relevant patches with the latest cumulative update, which elevates those devices to Build 26100.1457.

A bar chart showing the distribution, by impact and then by severity, of the patches released in Microsoft's 2024 Patch Tuesdays so far

Figure 3: With a total of 659 CVEs addressed in Patch Tuesday releases so far in 2024, Microsoft’s dealing with a far heavier volume than they were at this point in 2023 (491 patches), but a bit less than they handled in 2022 (690 patches). That said, this table does not include the 84 Mariner-released CVEs discussed elsewhere in this post

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall
CVE-2024-38063 Exp/2438063-A
CVE-2024-38106 Exp/2438106-A
CVE-2024-38141 Exp/2438141-A
CVE-2024-38144 Exp/2438144-A
CVE-2024-38147 Exp/2438147-A
CVE-2024-38150 Exp/2438150-A
CVE-2024-38178 2309977
CVE-2024-38193 Exp/2438193-A
CVE-2024-38196 Exp/2438196-A

 

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of August patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Elevation of Privilege (32 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2024-21302 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-29995 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38084 Microsoft OfficePlus Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38098 Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38106 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38107 Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38117 Windows Named Pipe Filesystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38125 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38127 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38133 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38134 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38135 Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38136 Windows Resource Manager PSM Service Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38137 Windows Resource Manager PSM Service Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38141 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38142 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38143 Windows WLAN AutoConfig Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38144 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38147 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38150 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38153 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38162 Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38163 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38184 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38191 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38193 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38196 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38198 Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38201 Azure Stack Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38202 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38215 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38223 Windows Initial Machine Configuration Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

Remote Code Execution (31 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2022-3775 Redhat: CVE-2022-3775 grub2 – Heap based out-of-bounds write when rendering certain Unicode sequences
CVE-2024-38063 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38140 Windows Reliable Multicast Transport Driver (RMCAST) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38159 Windows Network Virtualization Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38160 Windows Network Virtualization Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Important severity
CVE-2024-38114 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38115 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38116 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38120 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38121 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38128 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38130 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38131 Clipboard Virtual Channel Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38138 Windows Deployment Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38152 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38154 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38157 Azure IoT SDK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38158 Azure IoT SDK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38161 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38169 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38170 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38171 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38172 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38173 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38178 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38180 SmartScreen Prompt Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38189 Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38195 Azure CycleCloud Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38199 Windows Line Printer Daemon (LPD) Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38218 Microsoft Edge (HTML-based) Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Moderate severity
CVE-2024-38219 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

Information Disclosure (8 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38118 Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38122 Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38123 Windows Bluetooth Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38151 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38155 Security Center Broker Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38167 .NET and Visual Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38214 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
Moderate severity
CVE-2024-38222 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Information Disclosure Vulnerability

 

Denial of Service (6 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38126 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38132 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38145 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38146 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38148 Windows Secure Channel Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38168 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

 

Spoofing (6 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2024-37968 Windows DNS Spoofing Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38108 Azure Stack Spoofing Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38177 Windows App Installer Spoofing Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38197 Microsoft Teams for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38200 Microsoft Office Spoofing Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38211 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability

 

Security Feature Bypass (2 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2023-40547 Redhat: CVE-2023-40547 Shim – RCE in HTTP boot support may lead to secure boot bypass
Important severity
CVE-2022-2601 Redhat: CVE-2022-2601 grub2 – Buffer overflow in grub_font_construct_glyph() can lead to out-of-bound write and possible secure boot bypass

 

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the August CVEs judged by Microsoft to be either under exploitation in the wild or more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is arranged by CVE. This table does not include CVE-2024-38213, which was released in June.

Exploitation detected
CVE-2024-38106 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38107 Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38178 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38189 Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38193 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days
CVE-2024-38063 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38125 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38133 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38141 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38144 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38147 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38148 Windows Secure Channel Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38150 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38163 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38196 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38198 Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of August’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family.

Windows (62 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2022-3775 Redhat: CVE-2022-3775 grub2 – Heap based out-of-bounds write when rendering certain Unicode sequences
CVE-2023-40547 Redhat: CVE-2023-40547 Shim – RCE in HTTP boot support may lead to secure boot bypass
CVE-2024-38063 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38140 Windows Reliable Multicast Transport Driver (RMCAST) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38159 Windows Network Virtualization Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38160 Windows Network Virtualization Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Important severity
CVE-2022-2601 Redhat: CVE-2022-2601 grub2 – Buffer overflow in grub_font_construct_glyph() can lead to out-of-bound write and possible secure boot bypass
CVE-2024-21302 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-29995 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-37968 Windows DNS Spoofing Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38106 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38107 Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38114 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38115 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38116 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38117 Windows Named Pipe Filesystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38118 Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38120 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38121 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38122 Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38123 Windows Bluetooth Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38125 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38126 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38127 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38128 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38130 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38131 Clipboard Virtual Channel Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38132 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38133 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38134 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38135 Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38136 Windows Resource Manager PSM Service Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38137 Windows Resource Manager PSM Service Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38138 Windows Deployment Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38141 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38142 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38143 Windows WLAN AutoConfig Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38144 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38145 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38146 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38147 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38148 Windows Secure Channel Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38150 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38151 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38152 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38153 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38154 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38155 Security Center Broker Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38161 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38163 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38178 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38180 SmartScreen Prompt Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38184 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38191 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38193 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38196 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38198 Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38199 Windows Line Printer Daemon (LPD) Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38202 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38214 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38215 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38223 Windows Initial Machine Configuration Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

Azure (7 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38098 Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38108 Azure Stack Spoofing Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38157 Azure IoT SDK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38158 Azure IoT SDK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38162 Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38195 Azure CycleCloud Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38201 Azure Stack Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

365 Apps for Enterprise (7 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38169 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38170 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38171 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38172 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38173 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38189 Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38200 Microsoft Office Spoofing Vulnerability

 

Office (7 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38169 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38170 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38171 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38172 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38173 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38189 Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38200 Microsoft Office Spoofing Vulnerability

 

Edge (3 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38218 Microsoft Edge (HTML-based) Memory Corruption Vulnerability
Moderate severity
CVE-2024-38219 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38222 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Information Disclosure Vulnerability

 

.NET (2 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38167 .NET and Visual Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38168 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

 

Azure Linux (2 CVE)

Critical severity
CVE-2022-3775 Redhat: CVE-2022-3775 grub2 – Heap based out-of-bounds write when rendering certain Unicode sequences
Important severity
CVE-2022-2601 Redhat: CVE-2022-2601 grub2 – Buffer overflow in grub_font_construct_glyph() can lead to out-of-bound write and possible secure boot bypass

 

CBL-Mariner (2 CVE)

Critical severity
CVE-2022-3775 Redhat: CVE-2022-3775 grub2 – Heap based out-of-bounds write when rendering certain Unicode sequences
Important severity
CVE-2022-2601 Redhat: CVE-2022-2601 grub2 – Buffer overflow in grub_font_construct_glyph() can lead to out-of-bound write and possible secure boot bypass

 

Visual Studio (2 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38167 .NET and Visual Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38168 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

 

App Installer (1 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38177 Windows App Installer Spoofing Vulnerability

 

Dynamics 365 (1 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38211 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability

 

OfficePlus (1 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38084 Microsoft OfficePlus Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

Outlook (1 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38173 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

PowerPoint (1 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38171 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

Project (1 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38189 Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

Teams (1 CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2024-38197 Microsoft Teams for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability

 

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

This is a list of advisories and information on other relevant CVEs in the August Microsoft release, sorted by product.

Relevant to Edge / Chromium (9 CVEs)

CVE-2024-6990 Chromium: CVE-2024-6990 Uninitialized Use in Dawn
CVE-2024-7255 Chromium: CVE-2024-7255 Out of bounds read in WebTransport
CVE-2024-7256 Chromium: CVE-2024-7256 Insufficient data validation in Dawn
CVE-2024-7532 Chromium: CVE-2024-7532 Out of bounds memory access in ANGLE
CVE-2024-7533 Chromium: CVE-2024-7533 Use after free in Sharing
CVE-2024-7534 Chromium: CVE-2024-7534 Heap buffer overflow in Layout
CVE-2024-7535 Chromium: CVE-2024-7535 Inappropriate implementation in V8
CVE-2024-7536 Chromium: CVE-2024-7536 Use after free in WebAudio
CVE-2024-7550 Chromium: CVE-2024-7550 Type Confusion in V8

 

Servicing Stack Updates (1 item)

ADV990001 Latest Servicing Stack Updates

 

Previously Released; Information Missing from Previous Patch Tuesday Data (5 CVEs)

Released June 2024
CVE-2024-38213 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
Released July 2024
CVE-2024-38165 Windows Compressed Folder Tampering Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38185 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38186 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38187 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

Previously Released (Cloud); Information Provided as Advisory Only (3 items)

CVE-2024-38109 Azure Health Bot Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38166 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability
CVE-2024-38206 Microsoft Copilot Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability

 

Relevant to Adobe (non-Microsoft release) (12 CVEs)

APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39383 Use After Free (CWE-416)
APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39422 Use After Free (CWE-416)
APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39423 Out-of-bounds Write (CWE-787)
APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39424 Use After Free (CWE-416)
APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39425 Time-of-check Time-of-use (TOCTOU) Race Condition (CWE-367)
APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39426 Access of Memory Location After End of Buffer (CWE-788)
APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41830 Use After Free (CWE-416)
APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41831 Use After Free (CWE-416)
APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41832 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125)
APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41833 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125)
APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41834 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125)
APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41835 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125)

 

Appendix E: CVEs Relevant to CBL-Mariner / Azure Linux

The information on these CVEs, which originated with an assortment of CNAs, is often rather different in nature from that provided for CVEs addressed in Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday process. Often such CVEs have no title, or no available CVSS scoring. For this table, we have chosen to simply list the CVEs as noted in Microsoft’s own summary information.

CVE-2007-4559 CVE-2022-36648 CVE-2024-37370 CVE-2024-40898
CVE-2017-17522 CVE-2022-3775 CVE-2024-37371 CVE-2024-40902
CVE-2017-18207 CVE-2022-3872 CVE-2024-38428 CVE-2024-41110
CVE-2019-20907 CVE-2022-4144 CVE-2024-38571 CVE-2024-42068
CVE-2019-3816 CVE-2022-41722 CVE-2024-38583 CVE-2024-42070
CVE-2019-3833 CVE-2022-48788 CVE-2024-38662 CVE-2024-42071
CVE-2019-9674 CVE-2022-48841 CVE-2024-38780 CVE-2024-42072
CVE-2021-23336 CVE-2023-29402 CVE-2024-39277 CVE-2024-42073
CVE-2021-3750 CVE-2023-29404 CVE-2024-39292 CVE-2024-42074
CVE-2021-3929 CVE-2023-3354 CVE-2024-39331 CVE-2024-42075
CVE-2021-4158 CVE-2023-45288 CVE-2024-39473 CVE-2024-42076
CVE-2021-4206 CVE-2023-52340 CVE-2024-39474 CVE-2024-42077
CVE-2021-4207 CVE-2024-0397 CVE-2024-39475 CVE-2024-42078
CVE-2021-43565 CVE-2024-0853 CVE-2024-39476 CVE-2024-42080
CVE-2022-0358 CVE-2024-2004 CVE-2024-39480 CVE-2024-42082
CVE-2022-2601 CVE-2024-23722 CVE-2024-39482 CVE-2024-42083
CVE-2022-26353 CVE-2024-2398 CVE-2024-39483 CVE-2024-42237
CVE-2022-26354 CVE-2024-2466 CVE-2024-39484 CVE-2024-6104
CVE-2022-29526 CVE-2024-26461 CVE-2024-39485 CVE-2024-6257
CVE-2022-2962 CVE-2024-26900 CVE-2024-39489 CVE-2024-6655
CVE-2022-3165 CVE-2024-36288 CVE-2024-39493
CVE-2022-35414 CVE-2024-37298 CVE-2024-39495
About the Author

Angela Gunn is a senior threat researcher in Sophos X-Ops. As a journalist and columnist for two decades, her outlets included USA Today, PC Magazine, Computerworld, and Yahoo Internet Life. Since morphing into a full-time technologist, she has focused on incident response, privacy, threat modeling, GRC, OSINT, and security training at companies including Microsoft, HPE, BAE AI, and SilverSky.

Read Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *