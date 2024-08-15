August Patch Tuesday goes big

Microsoft’s August 2024 Patch Tuesday release was, in one sense, a respite from July’s 138-CVE torrent of fixes, with just 85 CVEs addressed in the main release. However, with over two dozen advisories, a number of “informational” notices concerning material released in June and July, two high-profile issues for which the fixes are still a work in progress, and over 85 Linux-related CVEs covered in the release, administrators may find their patch prioritization especially complex this month.

At patch time, five of the issues addressed are known to be under exploit in the wild. Three more are publicly disclosed. Microsoft assesses that 11 CVEs, all in Windows, are by the company’s estimation more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days. Nine of this month’s issues are amenable to detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.

In addition to these patches, the release includes advisory information on 12 patches from Adobe, nine for Edge via Chrome (in addition to three Edge patches from Microsoft), and the regularly released servicing stack update (ADV990001). The company also provided information on five CVEs addressed earlier this summer but not announced in their respective months (one in June, four in July). We will list those in Appendix D below; those who have already applied the patches for those months are already protected and need not apply them again. (It should be noted that one issue patched in June, CVE-2024-38213, is under active attack in the wild – a good argument for applying patches as soon as possible after release.) Microsoft also took pains this month to flag three other CVEs for which fixes have already gone out, but that are included in Patch Tuesday information for transparency’s sake; we list those in Appendix D as well. We are as always including at the end of this post additional appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

Finally, this month’s release includes a large cohort of CVEs related to CBL-Mariner, or in some cases to both Mariner and Azure Linux. (Mariner was renamed Azure Linux earlier this year, but the information provided by Microsoft on these CVEs differentiates between the two.) The CVEs come from a timespan from 2007 to 2024; the CVSS base scores range from 3.2 to a “perfect” 10. Those CVEs are not included in the data in the main part of this post, but we have listed all 84 CVEs in Appendix E at the end of this article for reference. Two additional Mariner / Azure Linux CVEs also touch Windows, and those two are included in the statistics in the main article as well as in Appendix E’s list.

The data in the main part of this post reflects only the 85 CVEs in the non-Mariner, non-advisory portion of the release.

By the numbers

Total CVEs: 85

Total Edge / Chrome advisory issues covered in update: 9 (plus 3 non-advisory Edge issues)

Total non-Edge Microsoft advisory issues covered in update: 9

Total Adobe issues covered in update: 12

Publicly disclosed: 3

Exploited: 5

Severity Critical: 6 Important: 77 Moderate: 2

Impact Elevation of Privilege: 32 Remote Code Execution: 31 Information Disclosure: 8 Denial of Service: 6 Spoofing: 6 Security Feature Bypass: 2



Figure 1: The six critical-severity vulnerabilities addressed in August’s Patch Tuesday release include the second this year involving security feature bypass. (This chart does not represent the Mariner-related issues discussed elsewhere in this article)

Products

Windows: 62

Azure: 7

365 Apps for Enterprise: 7

Office: 7

Edge: 3 (plus 9 advisories via Chrome)

.NET: 2

Azure Linux: 2

CBL-Mariner: 2

Visual Studio: 2

App Installer: 1

Dynamics 365: 1

OfficePlus: 1

Outlook: 1

PowerPoint: 1

Project: 1

Teams: 1

As is our custom for this list, CVEs that apply to more than one product family are counted once for each family they affect.

Figure 2: A wide variety of product families are affected by August’s patches; at least one, App Installer, is so obscure that Microsoft has included a link to information on it in the release itself, including information on updating it via winget. Still, Windows as ever rules the roost

Notable August updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, a number of specific items merit attention.

CVE-2024-21302 – Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2024-38202 – Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

These two Important-severity issued were debuted by researcher Alon Leviev last week at Black Hat last week after a prolonged responsible-disclosure process. Microsoft has been working on the solution for six months, but it needs a little more time to untangle this complex issue with Virtualization-Based Security (VBS). For now, Microsoft is publishing mitigation information for both CVE-2024-21302 and CVE-2024-38202 on their site.

CVE-2024-38063 – Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

There are three CVEs in this release with a 9.8 CVSS base score, but only this one has the distinction of also being, in Microsoft’s estimation, more likely to be exploited in the next thirty days. That’s unfortunate, because this critical-severity RCE bug requires neither privileges nor user interaction. An attacker could exploit this issue by repeatedly sending IPv6 packets, with specially crafted IPv6 packets mixed in, to a Windows machine with IPv6 enabled. (Machines that have IPv6 disabled would not be affected by this attack.) Sophos has released protections (Exp/2438063-A) for this issue, as noted in the table below.

CVE-2024-38213 – Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

This issue is one of the five noted above that was actually patched months ago (in this case, June 2024). Those who have applied the patches released in June are protected; those who have not applied the patches should do so, as the issue is currently under active attack.

[42 CVEs] Windows 11 24H2 patches, already

Even though Windows 11 24H2 is not yet in general release, just under half of the issues addressed this month apply to that operating system. Users of the new Copilot+ PCs who do not ingest their patches automatically should be sure to update their devices; those who do should have taken all the relevant patches with the latest cumulative update, which elevates those devices to Build 26100.1457.

Figure 3: With a total of 659 CVEs addressed in Patch Tuesday releases so far in 2024, Microsoft’s dealing with a far heavier volume than they were at this point in 2023 (491 patches), but a bit less than they handled in 2022 (690 patches). That said, this table does not include the 84 Mariner-released CVEs discussed elsewhere in this post

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2024-38063 Exp/2438063-A CVE-2024-38106 Exp/2438106-A CVE-2024-38141 Exp/2438141-A CVE-2024-38144 Exp/2438144-A CVE-2024-38147 Exp/2438147-A CVE-2024-38150 Exp/2438150-A CVE-2024-38178 2309977 CVE-2024-38193 Exp/2438193-A CVE-2024-38196 Exp/2438196-A

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of August patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Elevation of Privilege (32 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-21302 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29995 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38084 Microsoft OfficePlus Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38098 Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38106 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38107 Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38117 Windows Named Pipe Filesystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38125 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38127 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38133 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38134 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38135 Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38136 Windows Resource Manager PSM Service Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38137 Windows Resource Manager PSM Service Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38141 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38142 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38143 Windows WLAN AutoConfig Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38144 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38147 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38150 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38153 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38162 Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38163 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38184 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38191 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38193 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38196 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38198 Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38201 Azure Stack Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38202 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38215 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38223 Windows Initial Machine Configuration Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Remote Code Execution (31 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2022-3775 Redhat: CVE-2022-3775 grub2 – Heap based out-of-bounds write when rendering certain Unicode sequences CVE-2024-38063 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38140 Windows Reliable Multicast Transport Driver (RMCAST) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38159 Windows Network Virtualization Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38160 Windows Network Virtualization Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-38114 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38115 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38116 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38120 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38121 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38128 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38130 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38131 Clipboard Virtual Channel Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38138 Windows Deployment Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38152 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38154 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38157 Azure IoT SDK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38158 Azure IoT SDK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38161 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38169 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38170 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38171 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38172 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38173 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38178 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability CVE-2024-38180 SmartScreen Prompt Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38189 Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38195 Azure CycleCloud Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38199 Windows Line Printer Daemon (LPD) Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38218 Microsoft Edge (HTML-based) Memory Corruption Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-38219 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (8 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-38118 Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38122 Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38123 Windows Bluetooth Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38151 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38155 Security Center Broker Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38167 .NET and Visual Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38214 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-38222 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Denial of Service (6 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-38126 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38132 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38145 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38146 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38148 Windows Secure Channel Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38168 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

Spoofing (6 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-37968 Windows DNS Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-38108 Azure Stack Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-38177 Windows App Installer Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-38197 Microsoft Teams for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-38200 Microsoft Office Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-38211 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (2 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-40547 Redhat: CVE-2023-40547 Shim – RCE in HTTP boot support may lead to secure boot bypass Important severity CVE-2022-2601 Redhat: CVE-2022-2601 grub2 – Buffer overflow in grub_font_construct_glyph() can lead to out-of-bound write and possible secure boot bypass

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the August CVEs judged by Microsoft to be either under exploitation in the wild or more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is arranged by CVE. This table does not include CVE-2024-38213, which was released in June.

Exploitation detected CVE-2024-38106 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38107 Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38178 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability CVE-2024-38189 Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38193 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days CVE-2024-38063 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38125 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38133 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38141 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38144 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38147 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38148 Windows Secure Channel Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38150 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38163 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38196 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38198 Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of August’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family.

Windows (62 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2022-3775 Redhat: CVE-2022-3775 grub2 – Heap based out-of-bounds write when rendering certain Unicode sequences CVE-2023-40547 Redhat: CVE-2023-40547 Shim – RCE in HTTP boot support may lead to secure boot bypass CVE-2024-38063 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38140 Windows Reliable Multicast Transport Driver (RMCAST) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38159 Windows Network Virtualization Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38160 Windows Network Virtualization Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2022-2601 Redhat: CVE-2022-2601 grub2 – Buffer overflow in grub_font_construct_glyph() can lead to out-of-bound write and possible secure boot bypass CVE-2024-21302 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29995 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-37968 Windows DNS Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-38106 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38107 Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38114 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38115 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38116 Windows IP Routing Management Snapin Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38117 Windows Named Pipe Filesystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38118 Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38120 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38121 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38122 Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38123 Windows Bluetooth Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38125 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38126 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38127 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38128 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38130 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38131 Clipboard Virtual Channel Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38132 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38133 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38134 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38135 Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38136 Windows Resource Manager PSM Service Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38137 Windows Resource Manager PSM Service Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38138 Windows Deployment Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38141 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38142 Windows Secure Kernel Mode Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38143 Windows WLAN AutoConfig Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38144 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38145 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38146 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38147 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38148 Windows Secure Channel Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38150 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38151 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38152 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38153 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38154 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38155 Security Center Broker Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38161 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38163 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38178 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability CVE-2024-38180 SmartScreen Prompt Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38184 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38191 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38193 Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38196 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38198 Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38199 Windows Line Printer Daemon (LPD) Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38202 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38214 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38215 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38223 Windows Initial Machine Configuration Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Azure (7 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-38098 Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38108 Azure Stack Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-38157 Azure IoT SDK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38158 Azure IoT SDK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38162 Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38195 Azure CycleCloud Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38201 Azure Stack Hub Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

365 Apps for Enterprise (7 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-38169 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38170 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38171 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38172 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38173 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38189 Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38200 Microsoft Office Spoofing Vulnerability

Office (7 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-38169 Microsoft Office Visio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38170 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38171 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38172 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38173 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38189 Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38200 Microsoft Office Spoofing Vulnerability

Edge (3 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38218 Microsoft Edge (HTML-based) Memory Corruption Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-38219 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38222 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Information Disclosure Vulnerability

.NET (2 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38167 .NET and Visual Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38168 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

Azure Linux (2 CVE)

Critical severity CVE-2022-3775 Redhat: CVE-2022-3775 grub2 – Heap based out-of-bounds write when rendering certain Unicode sequences Important severity CVE-2022-2601 Redhat: CVE-2022-2601 grub2 – Buffer overflow in grub_font_construct_glyph() can lead to out-of-bound write and possible secure boot bypass

CBL-Mariner (2 CVE)

Critical severity CVE-2022-3775 Redhat: CVE-2022-3775 grub2 – Heap based out-of-bounds write when rendering certain Unicode sequences Important severity CVE-2022-2601 Redhat: CVE-2022-2601 grub2 – Buffer overflow in grub_font_construct_glyph() can lead to out-of-bound write and possible secure boot bypass

Visual Studio (2 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38167 .NET and Visual Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38168 .NET and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

App Installer (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38177 Windows App Installer Spoofing Vulnerability

Dynamics 365 (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38211 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability

OfficePlus (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38084 Microsoft OfficePlus Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Outlook (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38173 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

PowerPoint (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38171 Microsoft PowerPoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Project (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38189 Microsoft Project Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Teams (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-38197 Microsoft Teams for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

This is a list of advisories and information on other relevant CVEs in the August Microsoft release, sorted by product.

Relevant to Edge / Chromium (9 CVEs)

CVE-2024-6990 Chromium: CVE-2024-6990 Uninitialized Use in Dawn CVE-2024-7255 Chromium: CVE-2024-7255 Out of bounds read in WebTransport CVE-2024-7256 Chromium: CVE-2024-7256 Insufficient data validation in Dawn CVE-2024-7532 Chromium: CVE-2024-7532 Out of bounds memory access in ANGLE CVE-2024-7533 Chromium: CVE-2024-7533 Use after free in Sharing CVE-2024-7534 Chromium: CVE-2024-7534 Heap buffer overflow in Layout CVE-2024-7535 Chromium: CVE-2024-7535 Inappropriate implementation in V8 CVE-2024-7536 Chromium: CVE-2024-7536 Use after free in WebAudio CVE-2024-7550 Chromium: CVE-2024-7550 Type Confusion in V8

Servicing Stack Updates (1 item)

ADV990001 Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Previously Released; Information Missing from Previous Patch Tuesday Data (5 CVEs)

Released June 2024 CVE-2024-38213 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Released July 2024 CVE-2024-38165 Windows Compressed Folder Tampering Vulnerability CVE-2024-38185 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38186 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38187 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Previously Released (Cloud); Information Provided as Advisory Only (3 items)

CVE-2024-38109 Azure Health Bot Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38166 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2024-38206 Microsoft Copilot Studio Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Relevant to Adobe (non-Microsoft release) (12 CVEs)

APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39383 Use After Free (CWE-416) APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39422 Use After Free (CWE-416) APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39423 Out-of-bounds Write (CWE-787) APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39424 Use After Free (CWE-416) APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39425 Time-of-check Time-of-use (TOCTOU) Race Condition (CWE-367) APSB24-57 CVE-2024-39426 Access of Memory Location After End of Buffer (CWE-788) APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41830 Use After Free (CWE-416) APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41831 Use After Free (CWE-416) APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41832 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41833 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41834 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) APSB24-57 CVE-2024-41835 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125)

Appendix E: CVEs Relevant to CBL-Mariner / Azure Linux

The information on these CVEs, which originated with an assortment of CNAs, is often rather different in nature from that provided for CVEs addressed in Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday process. Often such CVEs have no title, or no available CVSS scoring. For this table, we have chosen to simply list the CVEs as noted in Microsoft’s own summary information.