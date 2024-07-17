G2 Names Sophos a Leader for Endpoint Protection, EDR, XDR, Firewall, and MDR

G2 just released their Summer 2024 Reports, and Sophos is the only cybersecurity provider named a Leader across the G2 Grid® Reports for Endpoint Protection Suites, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Firewall Software and Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Once again, G2 users also rated Sophos as the #1 overall Firewall solution – the sixth G2 seasonal report in a row for this distinction. Mid-Market and Enterprise users also rated Sophos as the #1 solution.

Sophos MDR is also ranked highly in the Summer 2024 Reports, where users rated it as the #1 overall MDR solution among Mid-Market and Enterprise customers.

Independent Sophos Customer Validation

G2 distinctions and rankings are based on independent, verified customer reviews on G2.com, the world’s largest software marketplace and peer review platform. In G2’s Summer 2024 Reports, Sophos was named an Overall Leader in five categories, as well as a Leader in 18 individual market segment Grids:

Endpoint Protection Suites: Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Grids

EDR: Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids

XDR: Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids

Firewall: Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids

MDR: Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Grids

What Sophos users are saying

“Sophos Firewall’s centralized management interface simplifies network security configuration and monitoring, providing a comprehensive, easy-to-understand view of security policies and events” said an IT Manager in the Enterprise segment

“What stands out the most is how effortlessly Sophos Firewall streamlines security tasks, allowing users to focus on protecting their networks without getting bogged down in complex configurations” said a user in the Mid-Market segment

“I don’t think I would personally sleep well at night if I didn’t know that Sophos MDR was monitoring our network 24/7/365” said an IT Manager in the Mid-Market segment

“Sophos MDR has proven to be a fantastic cybersecurity solution for us. What really sets it apart is how quickly it can spot and deal with threats, keeping our systems secure with real-time monitoring and fast incident response” said a Systems Administrator in the Enterprise segment

“Another thing that should be highlighted about Sophos MDR is the comfort and peace of mind of knowing that we will be notified by its team of professionals of any threat and of their work to resolve, stop and advise you to deal with that threat and thanks to its effectiveness it makes that for our part we have a low frequency of use” said a user in the Enterprise segment

Elevate your cyber defenses with Sophos

As the G2 ratings illustrate, Sophos provides unparalleled breadth and depth of protection. Our world-leading endpoint, network, email, cloud, and security operations solutions defend over 550,000 organizations from advanced cyberthreats, including ransomware.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your firewall, enhance your endpoint defenses, streamline and accelerate your threat investigations, or add 24/7 human-led threat detection and response, we can help.

Our solutions are tremendous on their own – and even better together. Customers running both Sophos Intercept X Endpoint and Sophos Firewall consistently report that they are able to double the efficiency of their IT/cybersecurity team and realize a reduction of up to 85% in the number of security incidents that require investigation. With Sophos you can build a long-term security strategy with confidence. Wherever you start, and whatever your goals, Sophos can help you enjoy superior cybersecurity outcomes.

For more information on our services and products, speak to your Sophos partner or representative and visit our website.