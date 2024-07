July Patch Tuesday Unleashes a Torrent of Updates

With the information security industry’s two largest conferences (Black Hat Briefings and Def Con) set to happen in less than a month, Microsoft pulled out all the stops and, for July, nearly tripled the number of patches they released in June for problems discovered in Windows, Office, and software that runs under various server and cloud platforms.

The single product most prominently featured in the hot summer flood of fixes is Microsoft SQL Server. The Microsoft SQL Server Native Client component of this month’s update will fix 38 distinct remote code execution bugs in the OLE database driver. An attacker might invoke any of the bugs in the OLE DB driver by tricking an authenticated account into connecting to a malicious SQL Server database; The exploit happens when that malicious database returns data that triggers arbitrary code execution on the client.

Remote code execution bugs comprise the largest proportion of this month’s fixes, with the 59 RCEs making up more than 43% of the total number of problems this month’s cumulative update will resolve. Microsoft rates five of the RCE vulnerabilities at the highest severity level of “critical,” including bugs that affect SharePoint Server, Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service, and the Windows Codec library.

July’s list of vulnerabilities includes 13 that Microsoft considers “more likely” exploitable than the rest, including the critical bugs in SharePoint Server and the Windows Codec library. Thankfully, Microsoft says only one of the bugs fixed this month have been exploited or have been made public – CVE-2024-38080, a privilege escalation exploit in the Windows Hyper-V hypervisor for virtual machines. Six of this month’s bugs are detectable through Sophos IPS rules in the XGS Firewall; Information about these are included in a table at the end of this article.

While the majority of these vulnerabilities were reported directly to Microsoft, some of the bug reports originated with outside organizations, who responsibly disclosed the information to Microsoft. Adobe reported CVE-2024-34122, an as-yet unexploited remote code execution vulnerability in the Chromium version of the Edge browser that was fixed prior to Patch Tuesday with the release of version 126.0.2592.81 on June 27. The CERT/CC at Carnegie Mellon University reported CVE-2024-3596, a forgery vulnerability that affects many operating systems’ implementation of the RADIUS protocol (RFC 2865) over UDP. Finally, Intel reported CVE-2024-37985, a weakness in the ARM processor family that, for Microsoft customers, only affects computers running Windows 11 version 22H2 on a 64-bit ARM (ARM64) CPU.

By the numbers

Total Microsoft CVEs: 138

Total Edge / Chrome advisory issues covered in update: 1

Total non- Microsoft advisory issues covered in update: 4

Total Adobe issues covered in update: 1

Publicly disclosed: 1

Exploited: 1

Severity Critical: 5 Important: 132 Moderate: 1

Impact: Remote Code Execution: 59 Elevation of Privilege: 24 Security Feature Bypass: 24 Denial of Service: 17 Information Disclosure: 8 Spoofing: 7



Products

Windows (including .NET and ASP.NET): 87

Microsoft SQL Server: 38

Azure: 5

SharePoint: 4

Office: 2

Dynamics 365: 1

Microsoft Defender for IoT: 1

Notable July updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, a few specific items merit attention.

Microsoft SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Microsoft ticks off 38 CVEs this month in fixes to its mature database family. There are too many CVE numbers to list them all here, but the patches all seem to address various permutations of the same general exploit process: If an attacker tricks an authenticated user of a legitimate MS-SQL database server into connecting to their malicious MS-SQL Server, arbitrary code on this malicious server would then propagate back up from the server to the client computer, and execute on the client.

The convoluted exploit requires that the hypothetical attackers do some work in advance, building out a database server that contains malicious content inside its tables. And, of course, it requires the targeted user not to have updated their SQL Server client software with this month’s cumulative update, and that the attackers identify and target a database admin, and successfully social-engineer them. Don’t be that unicorn.

CVE-2024-38060 – Microsoft Windows Codecs Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

In the year 1986, the world was introduced to a pair of cowboy fighter pilots (ahem, naval aviators) in Top Gun. Less well known, but still Alive And Kicking (like the song released the same year by Simple Minds), the TIFF image file format also was introduced that year by Aldus Corporation, now known as Adobe.

This CVE addresses a critical, easily exploitable vulnerability specific to this 38-year-old file format. A specially-crafted, malicious TIFF file, uploaded to a vulnerable server, could have triggered the server that receives the file to execute malicious code embedded in the TIFF file. Patch your servers to take them out of the danger zone.

CVE-2024-38032 – Microsoft Xbox Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Users of the Xbox gaming console who also happen to have a wireless adapter, and connect wirelessly to their local network, should beware of strangers lurking on their network who can attack these devices. The (so far) hypothetical threat is that someone who is connected to your wireless network can send a malicious network packet to the Xbox, one that could execute an arbitrary command. The attacker has to be connected to the same network as the Xbox, so it’s another good reason not to invite any threat actors to your WLAN party.

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2024-38021 sid:2309849, sid:2309850 sid:2309849, sid:2309850 CVE-2024-38052 Exp/2438052-A CVE-2024-38054 Exp/2438054-A CVE-2024-38059 Exp/2438059-A CVE-2024-38080 Exp/2438080-A CVE-2024-38085 Exp/2438085-A

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Microsoft Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of July patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Denial of Service (17 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30105 .NET Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-35270 Windows iSCSI Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38015 Windows Remote Desktop Gateway (RD Gateway) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38027 Windows Line Printer Daemon Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38031 Windows Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) Server Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38048 Windows Network Driver Interface Specification (NDIS) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38067 Windows Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) Server Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38068 Windows Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) Server Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38071 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38072 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38073 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38091 Microsoft WS-Discovery Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38095 .NET Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38099 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38101 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38102 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38105 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability

Elevation of Privileges (24 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-21417 Windows CoreMessaging Elevation of Privileges Vulnerability CVE-2024-30079 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35261 Azure Network Watcher VM Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38013 Microsoft Windows Server Backup Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38022 Windows Image Acquisition Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38033 PowerShell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38034 Windows Filtering Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38043 PowerShell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38047 PowerShell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38050 Windows Workstation Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38052 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38054 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38057 Microsoft Streaming Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38059 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38061 Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38062 Windows Clip Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38066 Windows Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38079 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38080 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38081 .NET, .NET Framework, and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38085 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38089 Microsoft Defender for IoT Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38092 Azure CycleCloud Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38100 Windows File Explorer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (9 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30061 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (On-Premises) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30071 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-32987 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-37985 Intel ARM: Systematic Identification and Characterization of Proprietary Prefetchers CVE-2024-38017 Microsoft Message Queuing Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38041 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38055 Microsoft Windows Codecs Library Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38056 Microsoft Windows Codecs Library Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38064 Windows TCP/IP Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Remote Code Execution (59 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-38023 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38060 Microsoft Windows Codecs Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38074 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38076 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38077 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-20701 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21303 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21308 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21317 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21331 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21332 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21333 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21335 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21373 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21398 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21414 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21415 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21425 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21428 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21449 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28928 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30013 Windows MultiPoint Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-35256 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-35264 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-35271 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-35272 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37318 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37319 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37320 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37321 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37322 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37323 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37324 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37326 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37327 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37328 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37329 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37330 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37331 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37332 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37333 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37334 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37336 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38019 Microsoft Windows Performance Data Helper Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38021 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38024 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38025 Microsoft Windows Performance Data Helper Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38028 Microsoft Windows Performance Data Helper Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38032 Microsoft Xbox Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38044 DHCP Server Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38049 Windows Distributed Transaction Coordinator Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38051 Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38053 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38078 Xbox Wireless Adapter Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38086 Azure Kinect SDK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38087 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38088 SQL Server Native Client OLE DB Provider Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38094 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38104 Windows Fax Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (24 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-26184 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28899 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-30098 Windows Cryptographic Services Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37969 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37970 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37971 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37972 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37973 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37974 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37975 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37977 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37978 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37981 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37984 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37986 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37987 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37988 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37989 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38010 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38011 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38058 BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38065 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38069 Windows Enroll Engine Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38070 Windows LockDown Policy (WLDP) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Spoofing (7 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30081 Windows NTLM Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-35266 Azure DevOps Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-35267 Azure DevOps Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-38112 Windows MSHTML Platform Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-38030 Windows Themes Spoofing Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-38020 Microsoft Outlook Spoofing Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the July CVEs judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. This month’s updates do not address any vulnerabilities Microsoft knows are being exploited.

Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days CVE-2024-38021 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38023 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38024 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38052 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38054 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38059 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38060 Microsoft Windows Codecs Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38066 Windows Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38079 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38080 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38085 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38094 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38099 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38100 Windows File Explorer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of July’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family.

Windows (86 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-38060 Microsoft Windows Codecs Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38074 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38076 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38077 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-21417 Windows Text Services Framework Elevation of Privileges Vulnerability CVE-2024-26184 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28899 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-30013 Windows MultiPoint Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30071 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30079 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30081 Windows NTLM Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-30098 Windows Cryptographic Services Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-30105 .NET Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-35264 ASP.NET Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-35270 Windows iSCSI Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-37969 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37970 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37971 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37972 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37973 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37974 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37975 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37977 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37978 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37981 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37984 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37986 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37987 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37988 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-37989 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38010 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38011 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38013 Microsoft Windows Server Backup Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38015 Windows Remote Desktop Gateway (RD Gateway) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38017 Microsoft Message Queuing Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38019 Microsoft Windows Performance Data Helper Library Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38022 Windows Image Acquisition Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38025 Windows Performance Monitor Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38027 Windows Line Printer Daemon Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38028 Windows Performance Monitor Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38030 Windows Themes Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-38031 Windows Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) Server Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38032 Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38033 PowerShell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38034 Windows Filtering Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38041 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38043 PowerShell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38044 DHCP Server Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38047 PowerShell Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38048 Windows Network Driver Interface Specification (NDIS) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38049 Windows Distributed Transaction Coordinator Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38050 Windows Workstation Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38051 Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38052 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38053 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38054 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38055 Microsoft Windows Codecs Library Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38056 Microsoft Windows Codecs Library Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38057 Microsoft Streaming Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38058 BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38059 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38061 Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38062 Windows Clip Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38064 Windows TCP/IP Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38065 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38066 Windows Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38067 Windows Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) Server Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38068 Windows Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) Server Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38069 Windows Enroll Engine Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38070 Windows LockDown Policy (WLDP) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-38071 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38072 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38073 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38078 XBox Wireless Adapter Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38079 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38080 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38081 .NET, .NET Framework, and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38085 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38091 Microsoft WS-Discovery Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38095 .NET Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38099 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38100 Windows File Explorer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-38101 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38102 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-38104 Windows Fax Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38105 Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Denial of Service Vulnerability

SQL Server (38 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-20701 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21303 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21308 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21317 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21331 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21332 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21333 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21335 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21373 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21398 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21414 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21415 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21425 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21428 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21449 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28928 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-35256 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-35271 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-35272 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37318 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37319 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37320 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37321 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37322 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37323 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37324 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37326 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37327 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37328 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37329 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37330 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37331 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37332 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37333 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37334 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-37336 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38087 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38088 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Azure (5 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-35261 Azure Network Watcher VM Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35266 Azure DevOps Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-35267 Azure DevOps Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-38086 Azure Kinect SDK Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38092 Azure CycleCloud Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

SharePoint (4 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-38023 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-32987 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-38024 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-38094 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Office 365 (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-38021 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-38020 Microsoft Outlook Spoofing Vulnerability

Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-prem)

Important severity CVE-2024-30061 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (On-Premises) Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Microsoft Defender for IoT (1 CVE)