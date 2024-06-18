Sophos Email awarded VBSpam+ certification

The Sophos Email and X-Ops teams are incredibly pleased to announce that Sophos Email has achieved top marks in VBSpam’s latest email comparative review for June 2024, earning it Virus Bulletin’s SPAM+ certification award.

Sophos Email was the only solution to block all the malware and phishing samples in the test, while also classifying all ham and newsletter samples correctly with zero false positives.

Over a 16-day period, this comprehensive evaluation bombarded our email security engine with over 140,000 malicious and spam-related emails, and our product correctly identified 100% of all the malware, phishing, and newsletter mail and 99.98% of other unwanted mail.

This test is a fantastic validation of all the investment and effort Sophos has made in ensuring customers get the best messaging protection for their organizations, keeping their inboxes clear of spam and security threats.

