June Patch Tuesday squares up with 49 patches

June’s Patch Tuesday set eases Windows admins gently into summer, as Microsoft on Tuesday released 49 patches touching 7 product families. Windows as usual takes the lion’s share of patches with 34. The rest relate to Azure, 365 Apps for Enterprise, Dynamics 365, Office, Visual Studio, and SharePoint.

At patch time, none of the issues addressed are known to be under exploit in the wild. That said, eleven vulnerabilities in Windows are by the company’s estimation more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days; one of those is the month’s sole critical-severity issue, which we’ll discuss at some length below. Six of this month’s issues are amenable to detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.

In addition to these patches, the release includes advisory information on seven patches related to the Edge browser, one related to GitHub, one fascinating item from MITRE that affects not just Windows but much of the internet, and two from Adobe. We don’t include advisories in the CVE counts and graphics below, but we provide information on all of them in an appendix at the end of the article, and we will dig into the MITRE advisory below. We are as usual including at the end of this post three other appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

By the numbers

Total Microsoft CVEs: 49

Total Edge / Chrome advisory issues covered in update: 7

Total non-Edge Microsoft advisory issues covered in update: 2

Total Adobe issues covered in update: 2

Publicly disclosed: 0*

Exploited: 0

Severity Critical: 1 Important: 48

Impact: Elevation of Privilege: 24 Remote Code Execution: 18 Denial of Service: 4 Information Disclosure: 3



* One advisory-only CVE is publicly disclosed; see below

Figure 1: Just four categories of vulnerability are represented in June’s Patch Tuesday batch

Products

Windows: 34

Azure: 5

365 Apps for Enterprise: 4 (including one shared with Office)

Dynamics 365: 3

Office: 3 (shared with 365 Apps for Enterprise)

Visual Studio: 2

SharePoint: 1

Figure 2: Windows accounts for two-thirds of June’s patches, as well as the sole Critical-level issue

Notable June updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, a few specific items merit attention.

CVE-2024-30080 – Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Microsoft has marked 11 CVEs this month as more likely to be exploited within 30 days of Patch Tuesday; this critical-severity RCE – the month’s only critical-class issue — should be considered top of the class. It affects both clients and servers that have enabled the Windows message-queuing service. With that switched on and listening (default port is 1801), an attacker could send a maliciously crafted MSMQ packet to the server and gain RCE. (Yes, Sophos has a detection for this; please see the table immediately below Figure 3.)

CVE-2023-50868 – MITRE: CVE-2023-50868 NSEC3 closest encloser proof can exhaust CPU

This is an advisory-only CVE, issued by MITRE and of concern to the industry at large, not only Microsoft. It covers a publicly disclosed issue with DNSSEC and how it proves the non-existence of a specified zone. (Unfamiliar with the details of DNSSEC, or perplexed as to how an NSEC record can prove a negative? The DNS Institute has a delightfully readable story that explains it.) The bug in question is an important-severity denial-of-service issue; it’s not thought to be under exploit in the wild, but it’s DNS and therefore worth your time.

CVE-2024-37325 – Azure Science Virtual Machine (DSVM) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

There is only one vulnerability this month that Microsoft considers critical in severity (CVE-2024-30800, above), but for those who go by CVSS scores, this Azure EoP merits a look – but only if you’re running a version of Linux/Ubuntu Data Science Virtual Machines (DSVM) prior to 24.05.24. If that’s your situation, this 9.8 CVSS bug requires neither privileges nor user interaction; all the attacker need do is send a specially crafted request to the target machine to gain access to authorized users’ credentials. Affected users should read up on the details and get moving.

Figure 3: As we round the curve on calendar year 2024, Information Disclosure vulns pull slightly ahead of Security Feature Bypass issues, but RCE continues to lead the pack

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2024-30080 sid:2309700 sid:2309700 CVE-2024-30084 Exp/2430084-A Exp/2430084-A CVE-2024-30087 Exp/2430087-A Exp/2430087-A CVE-2024-30088 Exp/2430088-A Exp/2430088-A CVE-2024-30089 Exp/2430089-A Exp/2430089-A CVE-2024-35250 Exp/2435250-A Exp/2435250-A

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of June patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Elevation of Privilege (24 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-29060 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30064 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30066 Winlogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30067 WinLogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30068 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30076 Windows Container Manager Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30082 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30084 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30085 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30086 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30087 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30088 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30089 Microsoft Streaming Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30090 Microsoft Streaming Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30091 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30093 Windows Storage Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30099 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35248 Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Elevation Of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35250 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35253 Microsoft Azure File Sync Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35254 Azure Monitor Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35255 Azure Identity Libraries and Microsoft Authentication Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35265 Windows Perception Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-37325 Azure Science Virtual Machine (DSVM) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Remote Code Execution (18 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-30080 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-30052 Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30062 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30063 Windows Distributed File System (DFS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30072 Microsoft Event Trace Log File Parsing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30074 Windows Link Layer Topology Discovery Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30075 Windows Link Layer Topology Discovery Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30077 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30078 Windows WiFi Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30094 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30095 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30097 Microsoft Speech Application Programming Interface (SAPI) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30100 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30101 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30102 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30103 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30104 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-35249 Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Denial of Service (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30065 Windows Themes Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-30070 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-30083 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-35252 Azure Storage Movement Client Library Denial of Service Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30069 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30096 Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-35263 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (On-Premises) Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the June CVEs judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is arranged by CVE. This month does not address any vulnerabilities already under exploit.

Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days CVE-2024-30080 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30082 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30084 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30085 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30086 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30087 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30088 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30089 Microsoft Streaming Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30091 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30099 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35250 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of June’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family.

Windows (34 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-30080 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-30062 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30063 Windows Distributed File System (DFS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30064 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30065 Windows Themes Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-30066 Winlogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30067 WinLogon Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30068 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30069 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30070 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-30072 Microsoft Event Trace Log File Parsing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30074 Windows Link Layer Topology Discovery Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30075 Windows Link Layer Topology Discovery Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30076 Windows Container Manager Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30077 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30078 Windows WiFi Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30082 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30083 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-30084 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30085 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30086 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30087 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30088 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30089 Microsoft Streaming Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30090 Microsoft Streaming Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30091 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30093 Windows Storage Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30094 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30095 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30096 Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30097 Microsoft Speech Application Programming Interface (SAPI) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30099 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35250 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35265 Windows Perception Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Azure (5 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-35252 Azure Storage Movement Client Library Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-35253 Microsoft Azure File Sync Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35254 Azure Monitor Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35255 Azure Identity Libraries and Microsoft Authentication Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-37325 Azure Science Virtual Machine (DSVM) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

365 Apps for Enterprise (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30101 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30102 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30103 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30104 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Dynamics 365 (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-35248 Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Elevation Of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-35249 Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-35263 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (On-Premises) Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Office (3 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-30101 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30103 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30104 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Visual Studio (2 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-29060 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30052 Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

SharePoint (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-30100 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

This is a list of advisories and information on other relevant CVEs in the June Microsoft release, sorted by product.

Relevant to Edge / Chromium (7 CVEs)

CVE-2024-5493 Chromium: CVE-2024-5493 Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC CVE-2024-5494 Chromium: CVE-2024-5494 Use after free in Dawn CVE-2024-5495 Chromium: CVE-2024-5495 Use after free in Dawn CVE-2024-5496 Chromium: CVE-2024-5496 Use after free in Media Session CVE-2024-5497 Chromium: CVE-2024-5497 Out of bounds memory access in Keyboard Inputs CVE-2024-5498 Chromium: CVE-2024-5498 Use after free in Presentation API CVE-2024-5499 Chromium: CVE-2024-5499 Out of bounds write in Streams API

Relevant to GitHub (1 CVE)

CVE-2024-29187 GitHub: CVE-2024-29187 WiX Burn-based bundles are vulnerable to binary hijack when run as SYSTEM

Relevant to Visual Studio (non-Microsoft CVE issuer) (1 CVE)

CVE-2023-50868 MITRE: CVE-2023-50868 NSEC3 closest encloser proof can exhaust CPU

Relevant to Adobe (non-Microsoft release) (2 CVEs)