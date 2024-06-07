Sophos Wiesbaden Sprints to Success

Team members from Sophos Wiesbaden recently laced up their running shoes to take part in the 30th J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in Frankfurt, Germany.

The event brings together teams from various companies to compete in the largest company running event in Germany. The challenge has its roots in New York Central Park, where the first run took place. The global running series is now taking place in 16 locations, eight countries, and six continents.

The atmosphere was electric as the Sophos team hit the 5.6-kilometer course and sprinted through the skyline of Frankfurt, fueled by fitness, friendly competition, and camaraderie. Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a casual jogger, or not sporty at all, the event celebrates teamwork and spending quality time with colleagues away from the office.

A highlight of the event is its commitment to social impact. This year, the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge supported two deserving organizations:

Laureus Sport for Good Foundation Germany, Austria , who use the power of sport to address education, inclusion, and health challenges faced by young people in Germany and Austria.

Behindertensportjugend, who advocate for young athletes with disabilities, providing opportunities for sports and education.

Team Wiesbaden will be back next year for the annual challenge.

Find out more about why Sophos is a great place to work and see our latest vacancies on our careers website.