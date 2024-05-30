Introducing Sophos Central Custom Dashboards

Sophos Central is the AI-native security platform used by more than 600,000 organizations worldwide to secure their organization against ransomware and breaches. It enables customers to connect and control all of their cyber defenses in a single interface, reducing day-to-day management overheads and accelerating protection.

Simplifying security management and increasing operational efficiencies has always been at the heart of Sophos Central. Today, I’m pleased to announce a further major step on that mission with the introduction of custom dashboards.

This new feature makes it easy to curate a single view of your environment using a variety of data points, ranging from threats and endpoint signals to alerts and firewall telemetry. You can now replace your Sophos Central landing page with the dashboard of your choice.

Quickly create the views you need

With an elevated, intuitive user experience and flexible layout, creating customized dashboards is quick and easy, ensuring the content that matters most to you is always at your fingertips. Data visualizations (widgets) offer interactive filtering with actionable data, enabling you to drill down for further details and context when you need it.

With widgets already available for most Sophos products, it takes mere minutes to create estate-wide views that eliminate security silos. Whether you want a single dashboard with diverse types of data, targeted views of specific data, or all the above, the custom dashboards do it all.

Feature highlights

Key features of the dashboards include:

User-based: Create and modify dashboards to build your own bespoke views of the information you need

Flexible: Customizable layout allows resizing and rearranging

Extensive: We currently have more than 20 interactive widgets, each offering multiple views: Account health, device health, threats, firewall connectivity, XDR and MDR Filter by relative attribute Adjust time ranges Context-aware click-throughs open in details new browser tabs



As part of the custom dashboard release, we have also introduced new Sophos-curated dashboards for Threat Analysis and Device Health.

Available to all Sophos Central customers at no additional charge

Custom dashboards are included at no additional charge for all customers with an active subscription for a solution managed in Sophos Central. You can use any and all interactive widgets available for the products and services that you are using, with widgets currently available for:

Sophos Endpoint (Intercept X)

Sophos Server

Sophos XDR

Sophos MDR

Sophos Firewall Management licenses

Additional widgets will be added as new features are developed, with widgets ranging from Device Exposure for Sophos Endpoint to Threat Hunt and Intelligence Effort for Sophos MDR expected within the next four months.

Getting started

Getting started with custom dashboards is easy with a built-in guided workflow. Simply log-in to Sophos Central and follow the steps.

For further information, check out the documentation at: https://docs.sophos.com/central/customer/help/en-us/ManageYourProducts/Dashboards/CreateDashboard/index.html