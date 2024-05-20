Sophos NDR support for certified hardware deployments

We’re thrilled to share a major update for our NDR (Network Detection and Response) product: customers can now deploy NDR on certified hardware to support high traffic volume environments.
Key benefits
When deployed on supported virtual appliances (VMWare ESXi, MS HyperV, and AWS AMI), Sophos NDR is currently limited to 1GBS of network traffic. This limitation poses a challenge for customers with higher traffic and/or distributed branch offices.
This new ISO image deployment for certified hardware will support small, medium, and large network environments, accommodating up to 40Gbps and 120K connections/second.
License information
There is no change to licensing: Sophos NDR product licenses are determined by the number of users and servers in the environment and customers can deploy as many Sophos NDR sensors as needed.
How to get it
Customers and partners can select the new certified hardware ISO during the appliance setup in Sophos Central and follow the provided instructions for deployment on certified hardware.
Certified hardware requirements
- To utilize the ISO image, customers must acquire certified hardware from vendors such as Dell.
- Deploy the ISO only on certified hardware. While the image may work on other hardware, it cannot be supported, and functionality issues may arise.
- The hardware purchase and any associated warranties are the customer’s responsibility. Sophos does not have a reseller agreement with the certified hardware providers, and the hardware cannot be purchased through Sophos.
- Consult the Detailed Certified Hardware Specifications for more information