Sophos NDR support for certified hardware deployments

We’re thrilled to share a major update for our NDR (Network Detection and Response) product: customers can now deploy NDR on certified hardware to support high traffic volume environments.

Key benefits

When deployed on supported virtual appliances (VMWare ESXi, MS HyperV, and AWS AMI), Sophos NDR is currently limited to 1GBS of network traffic. This limitation poses a challenge for customers with higher traffic and/or distributed branch offices.

This new ISO image deployment for certified hardware will support small, medium, and large network environments, accommodating up to 40Gbps and 120K connections/second.

License information

There is no change to licensing: Sophos NDR product licenses are determined by the number of users and servers in the environment and customers can deploy as many Sophos NDR sensors as needed.

How to get it

Customers and partners can select the new certified hardware ISO during the appliance setup in Sophos Central and follow the provided instructions for deployment on certified hardware.

Certified hardware requirements