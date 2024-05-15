Making Waves: LATAM Sales Team Clears Beach Debris in Panama

Panama recently became the vibrant backdrop for our FY25 Latin America Sales Kickoff (SKO), an event that not only invigorated our Sophos team but also left a meaningful impact on the local community.

The LATAM SKO wasn’t just about business strategies and sales targets, it was a testament to our company’s values, dedication to making a positive difference, and commitment to leaving a tangible, positive mark on the world around us.

Partnering with TrashForma, a local organization dedicated to environmental conservation, and Mi Mar, a local NGO focused on raising awareness about ocean pollution, the Sophos LATAM team embarked on a mission to clean up a nearby beach.

Armed with determination and refuse bags, every member of the team became a champion for change and, together, collected a staggering 470 kg of debris.

The enthusiasm and passion displayed by each team member were truly inspiring. Everyone rolled up their sleeves and got involved in the cleanup efforts. It wasn’t merely about fulfilling a corporate social responsibility; it was about embodying the spirit of community and making a tangible difference where it mattered most.

To every member of the LATAM team who contributed to this remarkable endeavor, we salute you. May we continue to strive for excellence in both business and social responsibility, knowing that together, we can build a better, brighter future for all.