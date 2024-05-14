No mayday call necessary for the year’s fifth Patch Tuesday

The deluge of patches in April dried up substantially in May, as Microsoft on Tuesday released 59 patches touching 11 product families. Windows as usual takes the lion’s share of patches with 48, with the rest spread among .NET, 365 Apps for Enterprise, Azure, Bing Search for iOS, Dynamics 365, Intune, Office, Power BI, SharePoint, and Visual Studio. There is just one critical-severity issue, affecting SharePoint.

At patch time, two issues, both important-severity faults affecting Windows, are known to be under active exploit in the wild. Ten additional important-severity vulnerabilities in Windows and SharePoint are by the company’s estimation more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days. Eight of the issues are amenable to detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.

In addition to these patches, the release includes advisory information on six patches related to the Edge browser; two related to Visual Studio but managed by GitHub, not Microsoft; and four from Adobe. We don’t include advisories in the CVE counts and graphics below, but we provide information on all of them in an appendix at the end of the article. We are as usual including at the end of this post three other appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

By the numbers

Total Microsoft CVEs: 59

Total Edge / Chrome advisory issues covered in update: 6

Total non-Microsoft Visual Studio advisory issues covered in update: 2

Total Adobe issues covered in update: 4

Publicly disclosed: 2

Exploited: 2

Severity Critical: 1 Important: 57 Moderate: 1

Impact: Remote Code Execution: 25 Elevation of Privilege: 17 Information Disclosure: 7 Spoofing: 4 Denial of Service: 3 Security Feature Bypass: 2 Tampering: 1



Figure 1: May continues the previous month’s emphasis on RCE issues, though all seven of Microsoft’s usual impact categories put in an appearance

Products

Windows: 48

Dynamics 365: 2

SharePoint: 2

Visual Studio: 2 (including one shared with .NET; in addition, two advisory issues apply to VS)

.NET: 1 (shared with Visual Studio)

365 Apps for Enterprise: 1 (shared with Office)

Azure: 1

Bing Search for iOS: 1

Intune: 1

Office: 1 (shared with 365 Apps for Enterprise)

Power BI: 1

Figure 2: Windows takes the overwhelming number of May patches, but only SharePoint has a critical-severity issue to manage

Notable May updates and themes

In addition to the issues discussed above, a few specific items merit attention.

CVE-2024-4559 – Chromium: CVE-2024-4671 Use after free in Visuals

Are we really leading this section with an advisory this month? Yes. This Chrome bug was technically patched Friday (one day after an anonymous researcher reported it to Google), and it’s mentioned in Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday release simply to assure Edge users that the latest version addresses this high-severity issue. That said, Edge – and all browsers using Chromium OSS – need to patch immediately, as this one was found in the wild. Go.

CVE-2024-30040 – Windows MSHTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

CVE-2024-30051 — Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Two additional issues have been detected under exploit in the wild. The MSHTML issue has a base CVSS value of 8.8; the bug bypasses a feature in Microsoft 365 called OLE Auto-Activation Block, which allows admins to prevent abuse of OLE/COM. An attacker would abuse this bug by sending the targeted user a maliciously crafted file and then convincing them, to quote the bulletin, “to manipulate the specially crafted file, but not necessarily click or open the malicious file.” The DWM Core Library issue has a lower 7.8 base CVSS – and shares the stage with three other fixes addressing that component – but the list of credited finders is various and startling, including researchers from Kaspersky, Google Threat Analysis Group, Google Mandiant, and DBAPPSecurity WeBin Lab.

CVE-2024-30050 – Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

April showers may be over, but the steady pitter-pat of Mark of the Web issues continues. This one’s Moderate in impact and limited in scope – a successful attack would lead to limited losses of integrity and availability of security features that rely on MotW, including Protected Mode in Office. Still, Microsoft assesses this one to be more likely to be exploited within the next 30 days, and the uses of a vulnerability like this in a chained attack should be kept in mind. Sophos has developed Intercept X/Endpoint IPS and XGS Firewall protections against this issue, as covered in the table below.

CVE-2024-30044 – Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

The month’s sole Critical-severity vulnerability affects SharePoint and is believed by Microsoft to be more likely to see exploitation in the next 30 days. Once again, Sophos has developed Intercept X/Endpoint IPS and XGS Firewall protections against this issue, as covered in the table below.

Figure 3: RCE issues continue to outpace all other types of vulnerability in 2024

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2024-29996 Exp/2429996-A Exp/2429996-A CVE-2024-30025 Exp/2430025-A Exp/2430025-A CVE-2024-30032 Exp/2430032-A Exp/2430032-A CVE-2024-30034 Exp/2430034-A Exp/2430034-A CVE-2024-30035 Exp/2430035-A Exp/2430035-A CVE-2024-30037 Exp/2430037-A Exp/2430037-A CVE-2024-30044 Exp/2430044-A, sid:2309589 sid:2309589 CVE-2024-30050 sid:2309595 sid:2309595

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of May patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Remote Code Execution (25 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-30044 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-29997 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29998 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29999 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30000 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30001 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30002 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30003 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30004 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30005 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30006 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30009 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30010 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30012 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30014 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30015 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30017 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30020 Windows Cryptographic Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30021 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30022 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30023 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30024 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30029 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30042 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30045 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Elevation of Privilege (17 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-26238 Microsoft PLUGScheduler Scheduled Task Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29994 Microsoft Windows SCSI Class System File Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29996 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30007 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30018 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30025 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30027 NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30028 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30030 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30031 Windows CNG Key Isolation Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30032 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30033 Windows Search Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30035 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30037 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30038 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30049 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30051 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (7 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30008 Windows DWM Core Library Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30016 Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30034 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30036 Windows Deployment Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30039 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30043 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30054 Microsoft Power BI Client Javascript SDK Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Spoofing (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30041 Microsoft Bing Search Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-30047 Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-30048 Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-30053 Azure Migrate Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerability

Denial of Service (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30011 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-30019 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-30046 Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30040 Windows MSHTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-30050 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Tampering (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-30059 Microsoft Intune for Android Mobile Application Management Tampering Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the May CVEs already under exploit in the wild, and those judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is arranged by CVE.

Exploitation detected CVE-2024-30040 Windows MSHTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-30051 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days CVE-2024-29996 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30025 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30032 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30034 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30035 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30037 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30038 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30044 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30049 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30050 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of May’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family.

Windows (48 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-26238 Microsoft PLUGScheduler Scheduled Task Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29994 Microsoft Windows SCSI Class System File Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29996 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29997 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29998 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29999 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30000 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30001 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30002 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30003 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30004 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30005 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30006 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30007 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30008 Windows DWM Core Library Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30009 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30010 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30011 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-30012 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30014 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30015 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30016 Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30017 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30018 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30019 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-30020 Windows Cryptographic Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30021 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30022 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30023 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30024 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30025 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30027 NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30028 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30029 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30030 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30031 Windows CNG Key Isolation Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30032 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30033 Windows Search Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30034 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30035 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30036 Windows Deployment Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30037 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30038 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30039 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-30040 Windows MSHTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-30049 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-30051 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-30050 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Dynamics 365 (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30047 Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-30048 Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Spoofing Vulnerability

SharePoint (2 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-30044 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-30043 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Visual Studio (2* CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-30045 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-30046 Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability

* In addition, this release includes information on two GitHub-issued advisories affecting Visual Studio; please see Appendix D for details.

.NET (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-30045 .NET and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

365 Apps for Enterprise (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-30042 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Azure (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-30053 Azure Migrate Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerability

Bing Search for iOS (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-30041 Microsoft Bing Search Spoofing Vulnerability

Intune (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-30059 Microsoft Intune for Android Mobile Application Management Tampering Vulnerability

Office (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-30042 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Power BI (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-30054 Microsoft Power BI Client Javascript SDK Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

This is a list of advisories and information on other relevant CVEs in the May Microsoft release, sorted by product.

Relevant to Edge / Chromium (6 CVEs)

CVE-2024-4331 Chromium: CVE-2024-4331 Use after free in Picture In Picture CVE-2024-4368 Chromium: CVE-2024-4368 Use after free in Dawn CVE-2024-4558 Chromium: CVE-2024-4558 Use after free in ANGLE CVE-2024-4559 Chromium: CVE-2024-4559 Heap buffer overflow in WebAudio CVE-2024-4671 Chromium: CVE-2024-4671 Use after free in Visuals CVE-2024-30055 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Spoofing Vulnerability

Relevant to Visual Studio (non-Microsoft CVE issuer) (2 CVEs)

CVE-2024-32002 Recursive clones on case-insensitive filesystems that support symlinks are susceptible to Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-32004 GitHub: CVE-2023-32004 Remote Code Execution while cloning special-crafted local repositories

Relevant to Adobe (non-Microsoft release) (4 CVEs)