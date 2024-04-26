Showcasing Artwork by Max for Autism Awareness Month

Inclusion is essential to a creative, supportive, and meaningful Sophos Life. We champion inclusion within our company and in the communities where we operate.

During Autism Awareness Month, our Abingdon office is showcasing Artwork by Max, a local artist who is autistic and non-verbal. Visitors to the Abingdon office can view a new pop-up art display in the atrium.

Painting has given Max a voice to express himself and focus on what he can do and achieve. He communicates using PECs (picture exchange communication system) using symbols to help in understanding and communicating with others. His work helps fundraise for the National Autistic Society to help make a real difference in the lives of those affected by autism.

The exhibition doesn’t just brighten up the office space, it also provides an opportunity for our team to celebrate Max’s unique talent and give back to the National Autistic Society.

We are honoured to celebrate and showcase Max’s work. Read more about Max and his artwork.

Sophos celebrates diversity and is committed to building an inclusive culture across all our global sites. We believe diversity, combined with inclusion, builds a better Sophos. We are passionate about creating a workplace of equal opportunity and an inclusive work environment. Find out more about diversity and inclusion on our careers website.