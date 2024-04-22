Earth Day 2024: Sophos Supports this Year’s Planet vs. Plastics Campaign

Earth Day is an annual reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability, and an opportunity to come together and take action for a healthier planet and brighter future.

Although the prevalence of plastic in our environment can be alarming, there are still meaningful ways we can make a difference, starting right here within our own community. The Sophos Employee Volunteering program gives all employees up to 40 hours per calendar year for volunteering activities. Sophos employees are encouraged to take part in the Great Global Cleanup, or other local environmental volunteering opportunities across the globe.

Sophos is hosting two sustainability webinars for employees. Firstly, we understand that concerns about the environment can sometimes lead to feelings of anxiety or stress. So, we have teamed up with our Employee Assistance program to offer a webinar aimed to help our teams manage climate anxiety. The session helps participants to understand eco-anxiety, identify the symptoms of anxiety related to climate change, and develop strategies to cope. Secondly, we are running a Sophos webinar to provide an overview of practical actions we can take to reduce our carbon footprint, in addition to detailing the advantages of using organic and natural products, and how to increase thermal efficiency and save both electricity and money.

Finally, as part of our commitment to a sustainable future, we are donating to two charities committed to addressing our global plastic pollution crisis:

The Surfrider Foundation, a grassroots non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves, and beaches. They work on various environmental issues, including plastic pollution, through advocacy, education, and community-based initiatives.

The Plastic Pollution Coalition, a global alliance of organizations, businesses, and thought leaders working towards a world free of plastic pollution and its toxic impact on humans, animals, waterways, oceans, and the environment.

At Sophos we care about the health and wellbeing of our teams and supporting the communities in which we do business. We provide our people with opportunities to engage in volunteer work that has a meaningful impact, is personally enriching, and helps us to fulfil what we consider to be our moral obligation to society. Find out more about our social impact philosophy on our careers website.