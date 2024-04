A tumultuous, titanic Patch Tuesday as Microsoft makes some changes

Several months of relative calm are over for Windows administrators, as Microsoft on Tuesday released 147 patches affecting ten product families. Windows takes the lion’s share of patches with 90, with 38 for SQL Server (including ten shared with Visual Studio). The rest are spread among .NET, 365, Azure, Defender for IoT, Office, Outlook, and SharePoint. There are three critical-severity issues, all affecting Defender for IoT.

At patch time, three issues, all important-severity faults affecting Windows, are known to be under active exploit in the wild. One (CVE-2024-26234, a driver-related issue reported to Microsoft by Sophos) is publicly disclosed, as we’ll discuss below. Eleven more important-severity vulnerabilities in Windows are by the company’s estimation more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days. Six of the issues addressed are amenable to detection by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.

In addition to these patches, the release includes advisory information on five patches related to the Edge browser and five from Intel, Lenovo, and Red Hat; the regularly scheduled servicing stack updates are also included in advisory material this month. We don’t include advisories in the CVE counts and graphics below, but we provide information on all of them in an appendix at the end of the article. We are as usual including at the end of this post three other appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

By the numbers

Total Microsoft CVEs: 147

Total Edge / Chrome advisory issues covered in update: 5

Total non-Edge, non-Microsoft advisory issues overed in update: 5

Publicly disclosed: 1

Currently exploited: 3

Severity Critical: 3 Important: 142 Moderate: 2

Impact Remote Code Execution: 67 Elevation of Privilege: 31 Security Feature Bypass: 27 Information Disclosure: 12 Denial of Service: 7 Spoofing: 3



Figure 1: RCEs came roaring to the forefront this month, but Security Feature Bypass makes a formidable showing (more on that in a bit)

Products

Windows: 90

SQL Server: 38 (including 10 shared with Visual Studio)

Visual Studio: 11 (including 10 shared with SQL Server and one shared with .NET)

Azure: 9

Defender for IoT: 6

.NET: 1 (shared with Visual Studio)

365: 1 (shared with Office)

Office: 1 (shared with 365)

Outlook: 1

SharePoint: 1

Figure 2: Windows accounts for just under two-thirds of the April 2024 patches, with nine other product families also in the mix (but five of those receiving just one patch)

Notable April updates and themes

In addition to the issues discussed above, a few specific items merit attention.

Startup Issues Stack Up

Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability – 24 patches

BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability – 1 patch

Lenovo: CVE-2024-23593 Zero Out Boot Manager and drop to UEFI Shell – 1 patch

Lenovo: CVE-2024-23594 Stack Buffer Overflow in LenovoBT.efi – 1 patch

Secure Boot and BitLocker are having an interesting month. All 25 Microsoft patches are important-severity issues. Microsoft says that none of them are currently under active exploitation and that they believe exploitation is less likely in the 30 days after release. The two issues from Lenovo are likewise related to boot processes, are characterized by Microsoft as important-severity Security Feature Bypass faults and are thought to be less likely to be exploited within the next 30 days. (It should be noted that Microsoft mentions the Lenovo releases simply as advisory information.)

CVE-2024-26234 – Proxy Driver Spoofing Vulnerability

As mentioned above, back in December, Sophos X-Ops opened an investigation of a suspicious-looking executable that claimed to be signed by a valid Microsoft Hardware Publisher Certificate. You can read about what happened next in our writeup of what we discovered. For Microsoft’s part, the company has added the relevant files to its rolling revocation list, which is updated in this patch cycle under this CVE. It is the sole issue this month that is considered to be publicly disclosed.

A Tough Month for SQL Server

Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability – 13 patches

Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability – 24 patches

Microsoft WDAC OLE DB Provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability – 3 patches

Microsoft WDAC SQL Server ODBC Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability – 1 patch

These 41 patches are all important-severity issues with CVE numbers likely assigned from Microsoft’s CAN block (almost all of them are sequential, which usually indicates that they were drawn from the same block at about the same time). Microsoft says that none of them are currently under active exploitation and that they believe exploitation is less likely in the 30 days after release.

Figure 3: Security Feature Bypass leaps to third place in the cumulative patch totals for 2024, though RCE still leads the pack

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2024-26209 Exp/2426209-A Exp/2426209-A CVE-2024-26211 Exp/2426211-A Exp/2426211-A CVE-2024-26212 Exp/2426212-A sid:2309495 CVE-2024-26218 Exp/2426218-A Exp/2426218-A CVE-2024-26230 Exp/2426230-A Exp/2426230-A CVE-2024-26234 Mal/Proxcat-A N/A

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of April patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. In an effort to keep our readers informed, we also provide CVSS base and temp scores as those become available, since those may differ from Microsoft’s self-assessments.

Remote Code Execution (68 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-21322 Microsoft Defender for IoT Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21323 Microsoft Defender for IoT Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29053 Microsoft Defender for IoT Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-20678 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21409 .NET, .NET Framework, and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26179 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26193 Azure Migrate Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26195 DHCP Server Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26200 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26202 DHCP Server Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26205 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26208 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26210 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB Provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26214 Microsoft WDAC SQL Server ODBC Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26221 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26222 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26223 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26224 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26227 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26231 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26232 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26233 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26244 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB Provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26252 Windows rndismp6.sys Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26253 Windows rndismp6.sys Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26256 libarchive Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26257 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28906 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28908 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28909 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28910 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28911 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28912 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28913 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28914 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28915 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28926 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28927 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28929 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28930 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28931 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28932 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28933 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28934 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28935 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28936 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28937 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28938 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28939 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28940 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28941 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28942 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28943 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28944 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28945 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29043 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29044 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29045 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29046 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB Provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29047 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29048 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29050 Windows Cryptographic Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29066 Windows Distributed File System (DFS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29982 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29983 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29984 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29985 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Elevation of Privilege (31 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-20693 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21324 Microsoft Defender for IoT Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21424 Azure Compute Gallery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21447 Windows Authentication Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26158 Microsoft Install Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26211 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26213 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26216 Windows File Server Resource Management Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26218 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26229 Windows CSC Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26230 Windows Telephony Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26235 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26236 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26237 Windows Defender Credential Guard Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26239 Windows Telephony Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26241 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26242 Windows Telephony Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26243 Windows USB Print Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26245 Windows SMB Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26248 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-28904 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-28905 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-28907 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-28917 Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes Extension Cluster-Scope Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29052 Windows Storage Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29054 Microsoft Defender for IoT Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29055 Microsoft Defender for IoT Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29056 Windows Authentication Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29989 Azure Monitor Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29990 Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service Confidential Container Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29993 Azure CycleCloud Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (26 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-20665 BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-20669 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-20688 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-20689 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26168 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26171 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26175 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26180 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26189 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26194 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26228 Windows Cryptographic Services Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26240 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26250 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28896 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28897 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28898 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28903 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28919 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28920 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28921 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28922 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28923 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28924 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28925 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-29061 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-29062 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-29988 Internet Shortcut Files Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (12 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-26172 Microsoft DWM Core Library Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26207 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26209 Microsoft Local Security Authority Subsystem Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26217 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26220 Windows Mobile Hotspot Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26226 Windows Distributed File System (DFS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26255 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-28900 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-28901 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-28902 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-29063 Azure AI Search Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-29992 Azure Identity Library for .NET Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Denial of Service (7 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-26183 Windows Kerberos Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-26212 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-26215 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-26219 HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-26254 Microsoft Virtual Machine Bus (VMBus) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-29064 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-20685 Azure Private 5G Core Denial of Service Vulnerability

Spoofing (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-20670 Outlook for Windows Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-26234 Proxy Driver Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-26251 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the April CVEs already under exploit in the wild, and those judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. The list is arranged by CVE.

Exploitation detected CVE-2024-26234 Proxy Driver Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-28903 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28921 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days CVE-2024-26158 Microsoft Install Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26209 Microsoft Local Security Authority Subsystem Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26211 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26212 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-26218 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26230 Windows Telephony Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26239 Windows Telephony Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26241 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26256 libarchive Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29056 Windows Authentication Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29988 Internet Shortcut Files Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of April’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family.

Windows (90 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-20665 BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-20669 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-20678 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-20688 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-20689 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-20693 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21447 Windows Authentication Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26158 Microsoft Install Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26168 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26171 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26172 Microsoft DWM Core Library Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26175 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26179 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26180 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26183 Windows Kerberos Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-26189 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26194 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26195 DHCP Server Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26200 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26202 DHCP Server Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26205 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26207 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26208 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26209 Microsoft Local Security Authority Subsystem Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26210 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB Provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26211 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26212 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-26213 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26214 Microsoft WDAC SQL Server ODBC Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26215 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-26216 Windows File Server Resource Management Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26217 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26218 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26219 HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-26220 Windows Mobile Hotspot Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26221 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26222 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26223 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26224 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26226 Windows Distributed File System (DFS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26227 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26228 Windows Cryptographic Services Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26229 Windows CSC Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26230 Windows Telephony Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26231 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26232 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26233 Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26234 Proxy Driver Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-26235 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26236 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26237 Windows Defender Credential Guard Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26239 Windows Telephony Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26240 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26241 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26242 Windows Telephony Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26243 Windows USB Print Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26244 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB Provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26245 Windows SMB Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26248 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26250 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-26252 Windows rndismp6.sys Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26253 Windows rndismp6.sys Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-26254 Microsoft Virtual Machine Bus (VMBus) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-26255 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-26256 libarchive Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28896 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28897 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28898 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28900 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-28901 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-28902 Windows Remote Access Connection Manager Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-28903 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28904 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-28905 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-28907 Microsoft Brokering File System Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-28919 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28920 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28921 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28922 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28923 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28924 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-28925 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-29050 Windows Cryptographic Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29052 Windows Storage Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29056 Windows Authentication Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29061 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-29062 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-29064 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-29066 Windows Distributed File System (DFS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29988 Internet Shortcut Files Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

SQL Server (38 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-28906 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28908 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28909 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28910 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28911 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28912 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28913 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28914 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28915 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28926 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28927 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28929 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28930 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28931 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28932 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28933 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28934 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28935 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28936 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28937 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28938 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28939 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28940 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28941 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28942 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28943 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28944 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28945 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29043 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29044 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29045 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29046 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB Provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29047 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29048 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29982 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29983 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29984 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29985 Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Visual Studio (11 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-21409 .NET, .NET Framework, and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28929 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28930 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28931 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28932 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28933 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28934 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28935 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28936 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28937 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28938 Microsoft ODBC Driver for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Azure (9 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-21424 Azure Compute Gallery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-26193 Azure Migrate Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-28917 Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes Extension Cluster-Scope Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29063 Azure AI Search Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-29989 Azure Monitor Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29990 Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service Confidential Container Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29993 Azure CycleCloud Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-20685 Azure Private 5G Core Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-29992 Azure Identity Library for .NET Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Defender (6 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-21322 Microsoft Defender for IoT Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21323 Microsoft Defender for IoT Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-29053 Microsoft Defender for IoT Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-21324 Microsoft Defender for IoT Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29054 Microsoft Defender for IoT Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-29055 Microsoft Defender for IoT Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

.NET (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-21409 .NET, .NET Framework, and Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

365 (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-26257 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Office (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-26257 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Outlook (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-20670 Outlook for Windows Spoofing Vulnerability

SharePoint (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-26251 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

This is a list of advisories and information on other relevant CVEs in the April Microsoft release, sorted by product.

Relevant to Edge / Chromium (5 CVEs)

CVE-2024-3156 Chromium: CVE-2024-3156 Inappropriate implementation in V8 CVE-2024-3158 Chromium: CVE-2024-3158 Use after free in Bookmarks CVE-2024-3159 Chromium: CVE-2024-3159 Out of bounds memory access in V8 CVE-2024-29049 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Webview2 Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-29981 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Spoofing Vulnerability

Relevant to Windows (non-Microsoft release) (5 CVEs)

CVE-2019-3816 Red Hat: <unnamed CBL Mariner path transversal issue> CVE-2019-3833 Red Hat: <unnamed CBL Mariner infinite loop issue> CVE-2024-2201 Intel: CVE-2024-2201 Side Channel Execution CVE-2024-23593 Lenovo: CVE-2024-23593 Zero Out Boot Manager and drop to UEFI Shell CVE-2024-23594 Lenovo: CVE-2024-23594 Stack Buffer Overflow in LenovoBT.efi

Other