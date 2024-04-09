Sophos Named Best MSP Solution by SE Labs

We’re thrilled to announce that Sophos has been named “Best Managed Service Provider (MSP) Solution” by IT security testing firm, SE Labs.

As a channel-first, channel-best company, the award validates our commitment to helping MSPs deliver superior cybersecurity outcomes for our customers amid constantly evolving threats.

SE Labs assesses security vendors based on a combination of continual public testing, private assessments, and feedback from corporate clients. The first-of-its-kind Best MSP Solution award recognizes the critical role MSPs play as the first line of defense for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) against data breaches, ransomware and other debilitating cyberattacks.

“SE Labs Annual Security Awards 2024 acknowledge industry leaders for their best-in-class products and services. Following our conversations within the community and rigorous testing, we created shortlist of exceptional companies that support their partners. We are thrilled to award Sophos Best MSP Solution, for keeping their MSP and partner community armed with innovative security solutions and intelligence that protect their customers in the ever-evolving threat landscape,” said Simon Edwards, CEO at SE Labs.

To better protect their businesses and customers, MSPs are prioritizing vendors that can help them understand how attackers operate while providing advanced security solutions that adapt as adversaries change their tactics, techniques, and procedures.

“MSPs need a vendor that understands their business model and practices. Since Sophos works exclusively with the channel, we know how to best partner with MSPs, from an operational standpoint to providing scalable, innovative security products and services that can defend their customers from inevitable cyberattacks,” said Simon Reed, chief research and scientific officer at Sophos.

Sophos defends more than 300,000 organizations worldwide against advanced attacks, with anti-ransomware, anti-exploitation, behavioral analysis, and other innovative technologies.

Sophos products are managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, which is part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem that collects, correlates, and enriches security data with additional context to enable automatic and synchronized responses to active threats.

Intercept X endpoint technology includes industry-first Adaptive Attack Protection, which automatically disrupts in-progress attacks and dynamically puts “shields up” to give defenders valuable additional time to respond to an intrusion. The Account Health Check capability also identifies security posture drift, misconfigurations, and provides the ability to remediate such issues with one click.

To help further partners’ and MSPs’ awareness of critical industry issues, Sophos provides real-time and historical threat intelligence from the Sophos X-Ops unit, a cross-functional team of more than 500 Sophos cybersecurity experts worldwide. Sophos X-Ops’ intelligence helps partners and MSPs confidently address customers’ questions and concerns about the latest ransomware, vulnerabilities, and attacks circulating in the news.