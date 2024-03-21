Sports Day Scores a Hit

Events included Scalextric races, crazy golf, a shooting range, penalty shootout, curling, and basketball, with pastries and lunch provided to fuel the action.

The day culminated in a tug-of-war competition, a charity ‘scavenger hunt’, and ‘pub quiz’ with medals and Easter eggs awarded to winners of the day’s various activities.

As well as the sports day events, the team collected Easter eggs to donate to Be Free Young Carers who support the lives and well-being of young carers in the local area.

The event was organised by the UK social committee as a way to allow the team to connect and have some fun outside of the usual day-to-day work environment.

