Inspiring Inclusion: Sophos Celebrates International Women’s Day 2024

Watch the video below to hear from Sophos’ Morgan Demboski, Threat Intelligence Analyst, US; Hilary Wood, MDR Threat Analyst, UK; and Nayana V R, MDR Threat Analyst, India; talking about their personal career journeys.

Global events across Sophos

As well as sharing these inspirational stories, we are marking International Women’s Day with a number of global events including a breakfast fundraiser for charity Smart Works in the UK, the creation of care kits for Bloom Group Women’s Shelter in Vancouver, and an employee event to package hygiene kits in Dallas in partnership with Girls, Inc.

We are also holding a special online forum with some of our senior women leaders and running an online webinar focusing on women’s inclusion in the modern workplace.

Taking meaningful action

At Sophos we recognize that creating an equitable workplace reaches far beyond a single day.

Through listening and learning from the experiences of others we take proactive steps to address inequities and create pathways for everyone at Sophos to succeed.

This includes implementing policies and practices that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion such as our:

Our International Women’s Day celebrations have been organised by our Sophos Women in Technology Network, you can find out more about Sophos’ diversity and inclusion networks on our careers website.