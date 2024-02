February’s Patch Tuesday treats customers to 72 patches

After a light start to the year, February delivered 72 patches and 21 advisories to Microsoft customers. The CVEs addressed in this month’s Patch Tuesday release included 43 for Windows. Twelve other product groups or tools are also affected. Of the CVEs addressed, five are considered Critical in severity by Microsoft; these affect Windows, Office, Exchange, and Dynamics 365.

At patch time, two of the issues are known to be under exploit in the wild, and none has been publicly disclosed. (However, one of the advisory items most certainly has; more on that in a minute.) Eight of the addressed vulnerabilities in Windows, Office, and Exchange (including a Critical-severity elevation-of-privilege issue with an attention-getting 9.8 CVSS base score) are by the company’s estimation more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days. Six of the issues addressed are covered by Sophos protections, and we include information on those in a table below.

In addition to these patches the release included information on six Chromium/Edge-related CVEs, including an RCE that could lead to sandbox escapes; one MITRE-issued CVE concerning a DNS issue that could lead to denial of service; one Github-issued CVE addressing the recent CVE-2024-21626 “Leaky Vessel” issue affecting Mariner, disclosed in a lengthy public post by Snyk two weeks ago and patched by various other affected companies since then; and 13 Adobe advisories, all related to Acrobat Reader.

We don’t include advisories in the CVE counts and graphics below, but we provide information on everything in an appendix at the end of the article. We are as usual including at the end of this post three other appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

Total Microsoft CVEs: 72

Total Adobe advisories covered in update: 13

Total Edge / Chromium issues covered in update: 6

Total Mariner advisories covered in update: 1

Total MITRE advisories covered in update: 1

Publicly disclosed: 0

Exploited: 2

Severity Critical: 5 Important: 65 Moderate: 2

Impact Remote Code Execution: 30 Elevation of Privilege: 16 Spoofing: 10 Denial of Service: 8 Information Disclosure: 5 Security Feature Bypass: 3



Figure 1: After January’s big month for information disclosure bugs, a wealth of OLE-related fixes put remote code execution back on top for February

Products

Windows: 43

Azure: 8

Dynamics 365: 8

Office: 5

.NET: 1

ASP.NET: 1 (shared with Visual Studio)

Defender: 1

Entra [Azure AD]: 1

Exchange: 1

Outlook 365: 1

Skype: 1

Teams for Android: 1

Visual Studio: 1 (shared with ASP.NET)

Figure 2: It’s a Windows-heavy month, thanks in part to a large number of fixes for Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC)

Notable February updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, a few specific items are worth noting.

CVE-2024-21350, CVE-2024-21352, CVE-2024-21358, CVE-2024-21359, CVE-2024-21360, CVE-2024-21361, CVE-2024-21365, CVE-2024-21366, CVE-2024-21367, CVE-2024-21368, CVE-2024-21369, CVE-2024-21370, CVE-2024-21375, CVE-2024-21391 (15 CVEs)

Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Fifteen CVEs that share not only a name but a severity (Important), an impact (RCE), a lofty CVSS base score (8.8), and a finder non-identification (Microsoft credits all 15 to “Anonymous”). They’re accompanied by one additional (but related?) patch that shares everything but the number and name – CVE-2024-21353, Microsoft WDAC ODBC Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability.

CVE-2024-21404

Microsoft Entra Jira Single-Sign-On Plugin Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

This extra-spicy EoP – Microsoft assigns it only an Important severity rating, but its base CVSS is a critical-level 9.8 – targets the Azure AD Jira SSO plugin. Significantly, it doesn’t even require the attacker to authenticate to cause trouble; all it takes is a script to access a targeted Jira server, and the attacker will be able to update Entra ID SAML metadata and information for the plugin – allowing them to change the authentication of the application as they wish. The fix is an update to version 1.1.2; it’s available from either the Microsoft Download Center or from the Atlassian Marketplace.

CVE-2024-21410

Microsoft Exchange Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

The other CVE with a 9.8 CVSS this month is a NTLM relay (pass-the-hash) vulnerability. It could allow the attacker to relay a user’s leaked Net-NTLMv2 hash against a vulnerable Exchange Server and authenticate as the user. It affects a hodge-podge of versions: Exchange Server 2016, cumulative update 23; Exchange Server 2019, cumulative update 13; and Exchange Server 2019, cumulative update 14. More information is available on Microsoft’s Exchange Team Blog, but know that the company believes this one is more likely to be exploited within the next 30 days.

CVE-2024-21378

Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Preview Pane is an attack vector for this important-severity RCE, and Microsoft believes that exploitation is more likely in the next 30 days. The race is on.

CVE-2024-21374

Microsoft Teams for Android Information Disclosure

The patch for this important-severity information disclosure issue is available via Google Play.

Figure 3: 2024’s off and trotting – though, with just 120 patches so far, totals are running substantially behind other years. (The first two months of 2023 brought 173 patches; 2022, 154; 2021, 139; and 2020, 150.)

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2024-21338 Exp/2421338-A Exp/2421338-A CVE-2024-21345 Exp/2421345-A Exp/2421345-A CVE-2024-21346 Exp/2421346-A Exp/2421346-A CVE-2024-21357 Exp/2421357-A Exp/2421357-A CVE-2024-21371 Exp/2421371-A Exp/2421371-A CVE-2024-21379 N/A sid:2309292

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of February patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Remote Code Execution (30 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-21357 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21413 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-20667 Azure DevOps Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-20673 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21339 Windows USB Generic Parent Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21341 Windows Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21347 Microsoft ODBC Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21349 Microsoft ActiveX Data Objects Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21350 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21352 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21353 Microsoft WDAC ODBC Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21358 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21359 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21360 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21361 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21363 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21365 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21366 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21367 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21368 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21369 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21370 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21372 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21375 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21376 Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service Confidential Container Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21378 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21379 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21384 Microsoft Office OneNote Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21391 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21420 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Elevation of Privilege (16 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-21410 Microsoft Exchange Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-21304 Trusted Compute Base Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21315 Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Protection Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21329 Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21338 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21345 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21346 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21354 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21355 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21371 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21397 Microsoft Azure File Sync Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21401 Microsoft Entra Jira Single-Sign-On Plugin Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21402 Microsoft Outlook Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21403 Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Services Confidential Container Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21405 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-21364 Microsoft Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Spoofing (10 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-20679 Azure Stack Hub Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-21327 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2024-21328 Dynamics 365 Sales Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-21381 Microsoft Azure Active Directory B2C Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-21389 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2024-21393 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2024-21394 Dynamics 365 Field Service Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-21395 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2024-21396 Dynamics 365 Sales Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-21406 Windows Print Spooler Spoofing Vulnerability

Denial of Service (8 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-20684 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-21342 Windows DNS Client Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21343 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21344 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21348 Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21356 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21386 .NET Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21404 .NET Denial of Service Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (5 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-21380 Microsoft Dynamics Business Central/NAV Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-20695 Skype for Business Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-21340 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-21374 Microsoft Teams for Android Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-21377 Windows DNS Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-21362 Windows Kernel Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-21412 Internet Shortcut Files Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Moderate Severity CVE-2024-21351 Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the February CVEs judged by Microsoft to be either already under active exploit in the wild or more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Exploitation detected CVE-2024-21351 Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-21412 Internet Shortcut Files Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Exploitation more likely within the next 30 days CVE-2024-21338 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21345 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21346 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21357 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21371 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21378 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21379 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21410 Microsoft Exchange Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of February’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family.

Windows (43 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-20684 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21357 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-21304 Trusted Compute Base Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21338 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21339 Windows USB Generic Parent Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21340 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-21341 Windows Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21342 Windows DNS Client Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21343 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21344 Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21345 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21346 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21347 Microsoft ODBC Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21348 Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21349 Microsoft ActiveX Data Objects Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21350 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21352 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21353 Microsoft WDAC ODBC Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21354 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21355 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21356 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2024-21358 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21359 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21360 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21361 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21362 Windows Kernel Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-21363 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21365 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21366 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21367 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21368 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21369 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21370 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21371 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21372 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21375 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21377 Windows DNS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2024-21391 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21405 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21406 Windows Print Spooler Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-21412 Internet Shortcut Files Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2024-21420 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21351 Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Azure (8 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2024-20667 Azure DevOps Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-20679 Azure Stack Hub Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-21329 Azure Connected Machine Agent Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21376 Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service Confidential Container Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21381 Microsoft Azure Active Directory B2C Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-21397 Microsoft Azure File Sync Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2024-21403 Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Services Confidential Container Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Moderate severity CVE-2024-21364 Microsoft Azure Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Dynamics 365 (8 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-21380 Microsoft Dynamics Business Central/NAV Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-21327 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2024-21328 Dynamics 365 Sales Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-21389 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2024-21393 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2024-21394 Dynamics 365 Field Service Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2024-21395 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2024-21396 Dynamics 365 Sales Spoofing Vulnerability

Office (5 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2024-21413 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2024-20673 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21378 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21379 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2024-21384 Microsoft Office OneNote Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

.NET (1 CVE, shared with Visual Studio)

Important severity CVE-2024-21404 .NET Denial of Service Vulnerability

ASP.NET (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-21386 .NET Denial of Service Vulnerability

Defender (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-21315 Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Protection Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Entra (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-21401 Microsoft Entra Jira Single-Sign-On Plugin Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Exchange (1 CVE)

Critical severity CVE-2024-21410 Microsoft Exchange Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Outlook 365 (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-21402 Microsoft Outlook Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Skype (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-20695 Skype for Business Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Teams for Android (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2024-21374 Microsoft Teams for Android Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Visual Studio (1 CVE, shared with ASP.NET)

Important severity CVE-2024-21386 .NET Denial of Service Vulnerability

Appendix D: Advisories and Other Products

This is a list of advisories and information on other relevant CVEs in the February Microsoft release, sorted by product.

Relevant to Edge / Chromium (6 CVEs)

CVE-2024-1059 Chromium: CVE-2024-1059 Use after free in WebRTC CVE-2024-1060 Chromium: CVE-2024-1060 Use after free in Canvas CVE-2024-1077 Chromium: CVE-2024-1077 Use after free in Network CVE-2024-1283 Chromium: CVE-2024-1283 Heap buffer overflow in Skia CVE-2024-1284 Chromium: CVE-2024-1284 Use after free in Mojo CVE-2024-21399 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Relevant to Windows (non-Microsoft release) (one CVE)

CVE-2023-50387 MITRE: CVE-2023-50387 DNS RRSIGs and DNSKEYs validation can be abused to remotely consume DNS server resources

Relevant to Adobe (13 CVEs)