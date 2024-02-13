Sophos Wins Top Employer Awards in British Columbia, Canada

The award, from Canada’s Top 100 Employers, has been given to Sophos for our commitment to flexibility through our remote remote-first working model, family-friendly policies, and our health and wellbeing initiatives.

For the second year running, Sophos has also won an award as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People starting their careers. The editors of this year’s list highlighted a number of initiatives for Sophos’ inclusion including:

Our 16 week summer internship for a mix of technical and non-technical roles

Our comprehensive onboarding program for new hires’ first few days, weeks and months with the company

Our ‘Future Leaders’ initiative, providing a pathway for young people to gain management experience.

You can read more about Sophos’ inclusion on the Top 100 Employers in British Columbia and Canada’s Top Employers For Young People lists on the Canada’s Top 100 website. And you can find out more about why Sophos is a great place to work and see our latest vacancies on our careers website.