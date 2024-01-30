Sophos MDR and Sophos XDR now integrate with Google Workspace

Organizations with distributed workforces are increasingly reliant on cloud-based productivity platforms like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace for email, file sharing, and collaboration. Read on to learn how Sophos’ new integration with Google Workspace can help defend against advanced attacks against your business-critical productivity tools.

Detect and respond to threats targeting your Google Workspace environments



Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) includes some built-in security controls, but investigating, validating, and responding to threats can be challenging for under-resourced security teams.

Security teams need granular visibility across their entire IT environment to defend against active adversaries. The Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution and the Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service leverage a connected tech approach that correlates data from a broad ecosystem of products and technologies, providing full visibility across your applications, tools and security components.

Sophos has launched a new integration that extends this ecosystem by collecting security data and telemetry from the Google Workspace productivity suite, giving Sophos MDR analysts and Sophos XDR users better visibility to detect and stop threats.

The Sophos MDR service provides 24/7 security monitoring, filters out redundant alerts, and investigates threats to your Google Workspace environment, like unauthorized Google Account access and malicious Gmail activity.

Organizations using the Sophos XDR for in-house investigation and response can also integrate Google Workspace telemetry to identify potentially malicious activity including suspicious logins, activity associated with suspended user accounts, and anomalous changes to administrator settings – combined with threat detections from other sources in a single unified view.

Available to Sophos MDR and Sophos XDR customers at no additional charge

Sophos includes a range of turnkey integrations with both Sophos and third-party technologies in Sophos MDR and Sophos XDR subscriptions. Integrations with productivity tools including Microsoft 365, and now Google Workspace, are available to all new and existing Sophos MDR and Sophos XDR customers at no additional charge.

Elevate your defenses with the new Google Workspace integration

To learn more and explore how Sophos MDR and Sophos XDR can help your organization better defend against active adversaries, including attacks that target your productivity tools, speak with a Sophos adviser or your Sophos partner.

Already a Sophos MDR or Sophos XDR customer? Activate the Google Workspace integration in your Sophos Central console today.