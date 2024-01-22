UK Expansion of Sophos Partnership with Cowbell

Last Spring, I announced our partnership with Cowbell that facilitated access to cyber insurance coverage for Sophos customers in the U.S.

We have now extended our partnership across the Atlantic, bringing the power of adaptive cyber insurance that rewards strong defenses to our UK customers. I am delighted that Cowbell recognizes the value of our security solutions which mitigate the risk of experiencing a major cyber incident.

Discounted Cowbell premiums available for Sophos customers

Recognizing the reduced cyber risk delivered by Sophos solutions, Cowbell offers discounts for UK customers using Sophos detection and response tools and services:

12% premium discount for organizations using Sophos MDR

8% premium discount for organizations using Sophos XDR

Sophos Endpoint customers with a Cowbell policy can share their real-time endpoint health information via a custom Cowbell Connector™ that leverages two Sophos APIs, enabling them to take advantage of pricing and policy offers that reward robust security. Participating customers will receive tailored coverage options, in-depth risk assessments, and ongoing risk alerts backed by AI monitoring and human support.

More information

Any UK customers who would like to learn more about the Cowbell offers or discuss their insurance requirements should reach out to their preferred cyber insurance broker or reach Cowbell directly at uksupport@cowbellcyber.ai

While the Sophos team cannot provide advice on insurance, we can help you optimize your cyber defenses. To learn more about Sophos solutions that reduce cyber risk and improve insurability, visit our website or speak with a security adviser.

Please note that Sophos is not a licensed insurance producer and does not sell, solicit or negotiate insurance products. By providing access to any third-party websites, (a) Sophos is not recommending or endorsing any such third parties, including any insurance producers and carriers, or any products or services offered by such third parties, and (b) any materials or links contained on its website are intended merely to provide information. To the extent you access a third-party website from a Sophos website, please be advised that Sophos does not investigate, monitor, or check any third-party websites, or the content of such websites, for accuracy, appropriateness, or completeness, and you are solely responsible for your interactions with such third parties.