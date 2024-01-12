Sophos named a Leader in 2023 Gartner®️ Magic Quadrant™️ for Endpoint Protection Platforms

We are delighted to announce that Sophos has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), marking our 14th consecutive recognition as a Leader in this category.

A Leader for the fourteenth consecutive time

This year’s report provides readers with a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s most prevalent endpoint prevention, endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and managed detection and response (MDR) offerings.​

Sophos has been recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) since its inaugural publication in 2007, and we believe our continued focus on a protection-first approach is a key factor contributing to our continued position as a Leader in this evaluation. While the threat landscape has evolved, Sophos has continued to keep organizations of all sizes ahead of even the most advanced attacks, with customers benefiting from recent industry-first innovations such as Adaptive Attack Protection, which dynamically enables heightened protection in response to the detection of an active adversary on endpoint devices.

Accelerating detection and response with extended third-party compatibility

We have significantly enhanced our XDR and MDR offerings in 2023, including additional integrations with an extensive range of third-party security tools, including identity, network, firewall, email, cloud, productivity, and endpoint security solutions.

Third-party integrations for Sophos XDR and MDR provide greater visibility of threats across all key attack surfaces and enable organizations to get a higher ROI from their existing technology investments. Security detections from Sophos and non-Sophos products are created, ingested, filtered, correlated, and prioritized – providing more value from third-party tools​ than solutions that only use telemetry to enrich existing endpoint detections.

Sophos has also extended MDR service coverage across the full suite of Microsoft security solutions. Over 500 Sophos security experts deliver 24/7 monitoring, investigation, and human-led response for organizations that have invested in the Microsoft security suite.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice

Our Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPP recognition follows Sophos being named a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the second consecutive year and Customers’ Choice for MDR in the first-ever report in this segment​. Sophos was also one of only ten vendors recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for XDR. We believe these Gartner recognitions are a testament to the quality of the protection and service we provide to Sophos customers.

To find out why Sophos was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the fourteenth consecutive time, read the full report at https://www.sophos.com/en-us/report/magic-quadrant-endpoint-protection-platforms

Gartner Magic Quadrant ™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Max Taggett, Franz Hinner, Nikul Patel, 31st December 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.