Fireside Chat with Measured Insurance

As we start the new year, this 15-minute fireside chat video provides insights into the latest developments in cybersecurity and cyber insurance from two respected industry leaders.

Raja Patel, Sophos Chief Product Officer, and Jack Vines, CEO at Measured Analytics and Insurance, compare notes on the trends they observed in 2023 and make predictions for the year ahead. They also discuss the interrelationship between cyber defenses and insurance, including how and why good cybersecurity facilitate access to coverage.

Measured offers for Sophos customers in the U.S.

Cybersecurity and cyber insurance are complementary elements of a holistic cyber risk reduction strategy. Measured provides up to 25% premium reduction for organizations using the Sophos MDR service or Sophos Endpoint products, recognizing and rewarding their strong cyber defenses.

To learn more, visit the Measured website and speak with a member of their team.

