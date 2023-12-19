A Season of Giving at Sophos

During the month of November, the team donated toys and non-perishable food items before getting together in the Vancouver office to wrap the toys.

They were then donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau who work to support low-income families who are given the opportunity to select gifts for each of their children aged 18 and under, so that they can experience a happy holiday season.

Food items were donated to Food Banks BC who distribute food to people across British Columbia who face ongoing food insecurity.