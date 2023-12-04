Sophos DNS Protection – Join the EAP

Sophos DNS Protection is an exciting new web protection service now available for early access that will be provided at no extra charge to all Xstream Protection Sophos Firewall customers when it launches early next year.

We need your help to really put this service to the test to help make it the best it can be. So please join the early access program today – it only takes a few minutes to get setup – adding another layer of protection to your network.

How Do I Get Started?

To get started, complete this registration form. Once you’ve done that, we’ll email you with our Getting Started guide and all the information you need to get up and running.

Setup is simple: add your location IP address in Sophos Central, then add our DSN service to your network, and optionally, create a policy…

What Does It Do? How Does it Work?

Sophos DNS Protection adds another layer of security to every network. It works to instantly block access to unsafe and unwanted domains across all ports, protocols, and applications at the earliest opportunity – from both managed and unmanaged devices.

DNS Protection perfectly complements and augments your existing network security and policy enforcement tools – from Sophos or any other vendor. DNS Protection can be deployed in a few minutes: it’s never been easier to roll out additional security to your organization.

Sophos DNS Protection is a globally accessible domain name resolution service with integrated policy controls and reporting in Sophos Central. It’s backed by SophosLabs’ real-time threat intelligence, protecting your organization from malicious domain activity and allowing you to enact policy for domain categories or domain lists.

By using Sophos DNS Protection in place of your existing public DNS resolver, you can prevent any devices on your network from accessing domains associated with security threats and other unwanted websites controlled through policy.

DNS Protection complements the protection provided by the other security features of Sophos Firewall. Deploying it on a network protected by Sophos Firewall provides an additional layer of protection that ensures all protocols and ports are protected against accessing risky or inappropriate domains.

Where Can I Get More Information?

Visit the Sophos DNS Protection Community Forums for more information.