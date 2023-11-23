Introducing Sophos DNS Protection

We are excited to start the early access program (EAP) for Sophos DNS Protection for networks. This new cloud-based service is part of our growing suite of Secure Access Service Edge products and services, expanding upon what we started with Sophos ZTNA and Sophos SD-WAN Orchestration.

Enhanced internet and web security

Sophos DNS Protection adds another layer of security to every network. It works to instantly block access to unsafe and unwanted domains across all ports, protocols, and applications at the earliest opportunity – from both managed and unmanaged devices.

DNS Protection perfectly complements and augments your existing network security and policy enforcement tools – from Sophos or any other vendor. DNS Protection can be deployed in a few minutes: it’s never been easier to roll out additional security to your organization.

Sophos DNS Protection is a globally accessible domain name resolution service with integrated policy controls and reporting in Sophos Central. It’s backed by SophosLabs’ real-time threat intelligence, protecting your organization from malicious domain activity and allowing you to enact policy for domain categories or domain lists.

By using Sophos DNS Protection in place of your existing public DNS resolver, you can prevent any devices on your network from accessing domains associated with security threats and other unwanted websites controlled through policy.

DNS Protection complements the protection provided by the other security features of Sophos Firewall. Deploying it on a network protected by Sophos Firewall provides an additional layer of protection that ensures all protocols and ports are protected against accessing risky or inappropriate domains.

Integrated reporting

Sophos DNS Protection provides in-depth visibility into the domains visited from your network, with comprehensive dashboarding and reporting.

Protection for networks

In this initial release, policy selection and access to the DNS Resolver are based on the originating public IPv4 address of the DNS queries. Hence, protecting individual devices that move from network to network (or site to site) is inappropriate. Dynamic IP addresses are supported when used with a dynamic DNS provider.

As we expand our Security Service Edge services, we plan to integrate with the endpoint, providing DNS protection and other network-oriented security services for roaming devices, wherever they are.

Cross-product integration

In addition, Sophos DNS Protection’s log data and intelligence are shared with Sophos Data Lake for Sophos XDR and MDR threat-hunting analysts to help detect active adversaries and threats operating on the network. Please look for additional updates on the XDR integration as the EAP progresses.

Included at no extra charge for Sophos Firewall customers with Xstream Protection

The initial release of DNS Protection is being added to our Xstream Protection bundle, providing additional value to this already amazing suite of protection solutions for our existing Sophos Firewall customers.

Getting started

Getting started with Sophos DNS Protection is easy. Update your existing DNS configuration by pointing your devices or local DNS servers to our global anycast IP addresses, tell us about your locations in your Sophos Central account by entering your networks’ public IPv4 address(es), and then provide your feedback.

To get started, complete this registration form. Once you’ve done that, we’ll email you with our Getting Started guide and all the information you need to get up and running.

After that, please drop by the Community Forum to share your experience with other participants or tell us about your experiences through the in-product feedback link.

*Please note that the initial points of presence for the EAP service are in North America, Europe, and India. Participants in other geographies may not experience the best query latency. Please monitor your network experience if you are outside these regions. We will expand coverage for additional areas in the future.

*Early access is expected to run through January 2024, so get started today and help us make this service the best it can be.