A November rain of patches from Microsoft

Microsoft on Tuesday released patches for 57 vulnerabilities, including 31 for Windows. Eleven other product groups are also affected. Of the 57 CVEs addressed, just 3 are considered Critical in severity; 2 of those are in Windows, while the third falls in Azure. One CVE, an Important-severity elevation-of-privilege issue (CVE-2023-36049), affects both .NET and Visual Studio; another Important-severity EoP affects .NET, Visual Studio, and also ASP.NET.

At press time, three Windows issues are known to be under exploit in the wild. (Or, depending on how you count these things, there are four, as we’ll discuss in the Notable November Updates section below.) An additional 10 vulnerabilities in Windows, Exchange, Office, and SharePoint are by the company’s estimation more likely to be exploited in the next 30 days, with the Office vulnerability (CVE-2023-36413, a security feature bypass) publicly disclosed already.

In addition to the 57 CVEs, Microsoft lists one official advisory, ADV990001, which covers their latest servicing stack updates. However, the list of information-only advisories is extensive this month. In addition to 21 CVEs affecting Edge/Chromium (six of those Edge-specific), there is information on an industry-wide issue affecting BlueTooth; an HTTP/2-related issue, currently under active exploit in the wild, touching Windows, ASP.NET, .NET and Visual Studio; five CBL-Mariner-related issued covered by CVEs from Kubernetes, Red Hat, and MITRE; 17 Adobe-issued patches for Acrobat Reader, and seven more patches from Adobe for ColdFusion.

We don’t include these 53 issues in the CVE counts and graphics below, but we’ll provide information on everything in an appendix at the end of the article. We are as usual including at the end of this post three appendices listing all Microsoft’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

In addition to all of this, Windows Server 2022, 23H2 Edition (Server Core installation) is released as part of this update.

Total Microsoft CVEs: 57

Total Microsoft advisories shipping in update: 1

Total other advisory issues covered in update: 52

Publicly disclosed: 3

Exploited: 3 plus one in non-Microsoft advisory issue

Severity Critical: 3 Important: 54

Impact Elevation of Privilege: 17 Remote Code Execution: 16 Spoofing: 9 Information Disclosure: 6 Security Feature Bypass: 5 Denial of Service: 4



Figure 1: This month elevation of privilege issues were slightly more prevalent than remote code execution for a change; spoofing also makes a strong showing

Products

Windows: 31

Dynamics 365: 5

Exchange: 4

Office: 4

Visual Studio: 4, including one shared with .NET and one shared with ASP.NET and .NET

ASP.NET: 3, including one shared with .NET and Visual Studio

Azure: 3

.NET: 2 (one shared with Visual Studio and one shared with ASP.NET and Visual Studio)

Defender: 1

Host Integration Server: 1

On-Premises Data Gateway: 1

SharePoint: 1

Figure 2: Windows as usual takes the lion’s share of patches in November, but there’s a fairly wide variety of more specialized products affected. (In the case of patches touching more than one product, each instance is represented in this chart; for instance, CVE-2023-36049, which affects both Visual Studio and .NET, is counted once for each of the two)

Notable November updates

In addition to the issues discussed above, a few interesting items present themselves.

CVE-2023-36025 — Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

There are three Windows CVEs this month for which active exploitation has been detected in the wild. (Or four; more on that in a minute.) This one, an Important-class security feature bypass, has the highest CVSS base and temporal scores (Base 8.8 / Temporal 8.2) of the trio. All it takes is a malicious URL, and the attacker is able to bypass Windows Defender SmartScreen checks and the prompts the user would expect to see with those.

CVE-2023-36397 — Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Is message queuing enabled on your system? This vulnerability, which can be triggered by an attacker sending a maliciously crafted file over the network, is critical-severity (CVSS 3.1 9.8/8.5) and can lead to RCE. In addition to the other protections released for this, Microsoft notes that users can check their exposure by checking to see if the service called Message Queuing is running, and if TCP port 1801 is in listening mode.

CVE-2020-8554, CVE-2023-46753, CVE-2023-46316, CVE-2020-14343, CVE-2020-1747 (5 CVEs)

These five CVEs are not part of Microsoft’s official release, but no one using Microsoft’s CBL-Mariner (Common Base Linux Mariner) should sleep on them. CBL-Mariner is Microsoft’s own Linux distro; first developed in-house for internal development and Azure management. The distro was quietly made publicly available to the public last year. None of the three CVEs are directly from Microsoft, but from Kubernetes (CVE-2020-8554), Red Hat (CVE-2020-14343, CVE-2020-1747), and MITRE (CVE-2023-46316, CVE-2023-46753). Due to the apparent age of several of these CVEs and their severity – three of the five have a CVSS base score of 9.8 out of 10 – users are encouraged to keep themselves up to date.

CVE-2023-24023 — MITRE: CVE-2023-24023 Bluetooth Spoofing Vulnerability

CVE-2023-44487 — MITRE: CVE-2023-44487 HTTP/2 Rapid Reset Attack

Speaking of MITRE, the organization features in two more CVEs about which Microsoft is publishing information. As one would expect, the MITRE CVEs are applicable for many companies, not only Microsoft. CVE-2023-24023 covers an important-severity spoofing vulnerability reported to BlueTooth’s governing body. As for CVE-2023-44487, this CVE makes an unusual repeat appearance on the Patch Tuesday roster; readers may remember that we discussed this Rapid Reset issue in last month’s roundup. It affects Windows, ASP.NET, .NET, and Visual Studio.

Figure 3: With one month to go in 2023, the tally of remote code execution patches releases reaches 300. Meanwhile, it’s barely visible, but the year’s first critical-level information-disclosure issue shows on the chart

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2023-36033 Exp/2336033-A Exp/2336033-A CVE-2023-36036 Exp/2336036-A Exp/2336036-A CVE-2023-36394 Exp/2336394 Exp/2336394 CVE-2023-36399 Exp/2336399-A Exp/2336399-A CVE-2023-36413 sid:2309050 sid:2309050 CVE-2023-36424 Exp/2336424-A Exp/2336424-A

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of November’s patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Elevation of Privilege (17 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-36400 Windows HMAC Key Derivation Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-36033 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36036 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36047 Windows Authentication Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36049 .NET, .NET Framework, and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36394 Windows Search Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36399 Windows Storage Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36403 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36405 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36407 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36408 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36422 Microsoft Windows Defender Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36424 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36427 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36558 ASP.NET Core – Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36705 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36719 Microsoft Speech Application Programming Interface (SAPI) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Remote Code Execution (16 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-36397 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-36017 Windows Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability CVE-2023-36028 Microsoft Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36041 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36042 Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36045 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36393 Windows User Interface Application Core Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36396 Windows Compressed Folder Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36401 Microsoft Remote Registry Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36402 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36423 Microsoft Remote Registry Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36425 Windows Distributed File System (DFS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36437 Azure DevOps Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36439 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38151 Microsoft Host Integration Server 2020 Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38177 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Spoofing (9 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-36007 Microsoft Send Customer Voice survey from Dynamics 365 Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36016 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2023-36018 Visual Studio Code Jupyter Extension Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36030 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36031 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2023-36035 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36039 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36050 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36410 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (6 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-36052 Azure CLI REST Command Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-36043 Open Management Infrastructure Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36398 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36404 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36406 Windows Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36428 Microsoft Local Security Authority Subsystem Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (5 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-36021 Microsoft Host Integration Server 2020 Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36025 Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36037 Microsoft Excel Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36413 Microsoft Office Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36560 ASP.NET Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Denial of Service (4 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-36038 ASP.NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36046 Windows Authentication Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36392 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36395 Windows Deployment Services Denial of Service Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the November CVEs judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release, as well as those already known to be under exploit. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Exploitation detected CVE-2023-36025 Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36033 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36036 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Exploitation more likely within 30 days CVE-2023-36017 Windows Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability CVE-2023-36035 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36039 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36050 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36394 Windows Search Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36399 Windows Storage Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36413 Microsoft Office Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36424 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36439 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-38177 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of November’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE. Patches that are shared among multiple product families are listed multiple times, once for each product family.

Windows (29 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-36397 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36400 Windows HMAC Key Derivation Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-36017 Windows Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability CVE-2023-36025 Windows SmartScreen Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36028 Microsoft Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36033 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36036 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36046 Windows Authentication Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36047 Windows Authentication Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36392 DHCP Server Service Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36393 Windows User Interface Application Core Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36394 Windows Search Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36395 Windows Deployment Services Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36396 Windows Compressed Folder Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36398 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36399 Windows Storage Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36401 Microsoft Remote Registry Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36402 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36403 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36404 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36405 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36406 Windows Hyper-V Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36407 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36408 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36423 Microsoft Remote Registry Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36424 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36425 Windows Distributed File System (DFS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36427 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36428 Microsoft Local Security Authority Subsystem Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Dynamics 365 (5 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-36007 Microsoft Send Customer Voice survey from Dynamics 365 Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36016 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2023-36030 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36031 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2023-36410 Microsoft Dynamics 365 (on-premises) Cross-site Scripting Vulnerability

Exchange (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-36035 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36039 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36050 Microsoft Exchange Server Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36439 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Office (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-36037 Microsoft Excel Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36041 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36045 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-36413 Microsoft Office Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Visual Studio (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-36018 Visual Studio Code Jupyter Extension Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-36042 Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36049 .NET, .NET Framework, and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36558 ASP.NET Core – Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

ASP.NET (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-36038 ASP.NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-36560 ASP.NET Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-36558 ASP.NET Core – Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Azure (3 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-36052 Azure CLI REST Command Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-36043 Open Management Infrastructure Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-36437 Azure DevOps Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

.NET (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-36049 .NET, .NET Framework, and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-36558 ASP.NET Core – Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Defender (1 CVE)

Critical severity CVE-2023-36422 Microsoft Windows Defender Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Host Integration Server (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-38151 Microsoft Host Integration Server 2020 Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

On-Premises Data Gateway (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-36021 Microsoft Host Integration Server 2020 Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

SharePoint (1 CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-38177 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Appendix D: Other Products

This is a list of advisories and information on other relevant CVEs in the November Microsoft release, sorted by product.

Microsoft Servicing Stack Updates

ADV990001 Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Adobe Acrobat Reader Bulletin APSB23-54: Security updates available for Acrobat Reader (17 CVEs)

CVE-2023-44336 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-44337 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-44338 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-44339 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-44340 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-44348 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-44356 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-44357 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-44358 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-44359 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-44360 Out-of-bounds Read (CWE-125) CVE-2023-44361 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-44365 Access of Uninitialized Pointer (CWE-824) CVE-2023-44366 Out-of-bounds Write (CWE-787) CVE-2023-44367 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-44371 Use After Free (CWE-416) CVE-2023-44372 Use After Free (CWE-416)

Adobe ColdFusion Bulletin APSB23-52: Security updates available for Adobe ColdFusion (7 CVEs)

CVE-2023-44347 Improper Access Control (CWE-284) CVE-2023-44350 Deserialization of Untrusted Data (CWE-502) CVE-2023-44351 Deserialization of Untrusted Data (CWE-502) CVE-2023-44352 Cross-site Scripting (Reflected XSS) (CWE-79) CVE-2023-44353 Deserialization of Untrusted Data (CWE-502) CVE-2023-44354 Improper Authentication (CWE-287) CVE-2023-44355 Improper Input Validation (CWE-20)

Relevant MITRE releases (2 CVEs)

CVE-2023-24023 MITRE: CVE-2023-24023 Bluetooth Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2023-44487 MITRE: CVE-2023-44487 HTTP/2 Rapid Reset Attack

Relevant to CBL-Mariner (5 CVEs)

CVE-2020-8554 Kubernetes man in the middle using LoadBalancer or ExternalIPs CVE-2023-46753 [FRRouting issue; no title provided] CVE-2023-46316 [traceroute issue; no title provided] CVE-2020-14343 [PyYAML library issue; no title provided] CVE-2020-1747 [PyYAML library issue; no title provided]

Relevant to Edge / Chromium (21 CVEs)