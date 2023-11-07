Tech Trailblazers: Female Perspectives on Forging Careers Into Cyber

The Tech Trailblazers series of videos features the women discussing their experiences and offering advice to those considering a career in cybersecurity.

Take a look at the short videos below to hear them talk first-hand about their own journeys into tech, the challenges and rewards of working in this industry, and the advice they would give to other women considering a career in tech.

“I chose to stay in tech for almost 20 years now because the energy, pace, and incredible advancements are unmatched.” Christina Nairn, Director, Marketing

“I like that my job is never the same. I am learning multiple different subjects throughout the day; it’s ever evolving. Hold on to those relationships, cultivate them and stay in touch. Whenever you maintain relationships, there’s always opportunity.” Colleen Hazelwood, Director, IT Business Operations

“Don’t be afraid to explore, tech is for everyone and your unique perspective matters. Be curious, ask questions and don’t stop learning.” Ebony Foreman, Senior Technical Project Manager Cybersecurity

“A lot of my career has come from being a learner. I continued to ask to take on more projects and that really drove my career.” Kelsie Dube, Senior Manager, Marketing

“I am a computer engineer. I became a detective in a technological crime unit. I decided to pursue a career in cybersecurity. I took certifications in ethical hacking and digital forensics.” Linda Smith, Incident Response Lead MTR Services

“As I started progressing my career as a software developer, I realized I thrive on connecting people, supporting others, and finding opportunities to improve the overall workflow of software development.” Sejal Singh, Team Lead, Software Development

