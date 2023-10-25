Sophos Endpoint continues to be recognized by analysts, independent testers and customers

Sophos Intercept X Endpoint delivers unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, employing extensive, sophisticated technologies to stop the broadest range of threats before they can impact an organization. Powerful EDR and XDR tools enable defenders to hunt for, investigate, and respond to suspicious activity and indicators of attack.

Against the backdrop of a host of exciting new technology innovations, Sophos Endpoint continues to garner high-praise for its superior protection and usability from both customers and industry experts.

SE Labs: Best-in-class protection and top performing detection capabilities

The sooner you stop an attack, the better. Period. Sophos Endpoint provides multiple layers of protection to defend against the many different threat vectors that attackers use to escalate and execute attacks.

Demonstrating the caliber of our defenses, Sophos Intercept X Endpoint once again ranked as industry best in the SE Labs protection tests in the third quarter of 2023, achieving AAA ratings in both the Enterprise and SMB categories.

Intercept X has a winning streak of receiving AAA ratings and 100% Total Protection scores in the last four SE Labs reports in the Enterprise and Small Business categories. Not every endpoint security vendor can make that claim!

MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations: Excellence in detection and actionable response intelligence

Sophos excelled in the latest round of MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations which assessed ability to detect, analyze, and describe the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) leveraged by one of the most sophisticated threat groups: Turla. In the test, Sophos Intercept X with Sophos XDR detected 99% of adversary behaviors, reporting 141 out of 143 adversary attack steps. This performance is a testament to Sophos’ ability to provide security operations professionals with the fast, accurate detection and actionable, real-world context needed to quickly neutralize even the most advanced attacks.

G2 Fall 2023 Reports: Real-world impact recognized by customers

Customers have also spoken, naming Sophos a “Leader” in G2’s Fall 2023 Reports for:

Endpoint Protection Suites: Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Grids

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR): Overall, and Mid-Market Grids

Extended Detection and Response (XDR): Overall and Mid-Market Grids

G2 distinctions and rankings are based on independent, verified customer reviews on G2.com, the world’s largest software marketplace and peer-review platform.

Gartner Peer Insights: Named a Customer’s Choice – again!

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. As such, we’re delighted that Sophos has been named a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the second consecutive year.

Across 450 independent, Gartner-verified reviews, Sophos received an average rating of 4.8/5 as of 30th June 2023 – no other vendor scored higher. Sophos was the only vendor to receive the designation in all industry segments evaluated, and the only Customers’ Choice vendor in the Education segment.

We believe that this customer recognition is a testament to the unparalleled protection and superior usability that Sophos Endpoint delivers to hundreds of thousands of organizations around the world.

This result follows being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). This marks our 13th consecutive recognition as a ‘Leader’ within the industry renowned vendor evaluation.

Cybersecurity for real-world environments

Attackers are accelerating. Sophos Intercept X Endpoint with Sophos XDR brings together active adversary mitigations – including industry-first Adaptive Attack Protection that activates heightened defenses when a hands-on-keyboard attack is detected – actionable attack context and threat intelligence, and an intuitive detection and response platform.

To learn more and discuss how to implement best-in-class endpoint protection, speak to your Sophos representative or Sophos partner today, or check out our Endpoint Security Buyer’s Guide.