Sophos ZTNA on Sophos Firewall is now available

ZTNA deployment couldn't be easier.
October 24, 2023
After an incredibly successful early access program, the Sophos Network Security Team is pleased to announce that the integration between Sophos ZTNA and Sophos Firewall is generally available.

Both Sophos Firewall v19.5 MR3 and the new v20 release (currently available via early access) now include a fully integrated ZTNA gateway within the firewall. This integration makes ZTNA deployments easier than ever by not requiring a separate ZTNA gateway VM to be deployed in order to provide secure access to applications, systems, and data behind the firewall. Essentially, your Sophos Firewall now also serves double duty as a ZTNA gateway.

There are many benefits to this integrated gateway solution:

  • It reduces your hardware footprint and will ensure you do not have to invest in other platform licenses or hardware resources when deploying ZTNA
  • It works everywhere a Sophos Firewall is deployed – head offices, branch offices, and public cloud (Azure or AWS) – on any form factor SFOS supports
  • Rapid deployment – in just a few minutes
  • It works with firewalls in high availability (HA) mode for added resiliency and redundancy
  • It enables easy remote management of your firewall via SSH or the Webadmin portal without exposing these to the WAN – greatly reducing your surface area of attack
  • It’s free – there is no change in licensing and agent behavior: your ZTNA agents will work seamlessly across any of our gateway platforms – now including Sophos Firewalls

Simply select your Firewall as the Gateway in Sophos Central.

What you need to get started:

Log into your Sophos Central Account to get started. Review the documentation and stop by the community forums for more information. If you’re new to Sophos ZTNA, learn more at Sophos.com/ZTNA.

About the Author

Chris McCormack is a network security specialist at Sophos where he has been focused on firewall and network protection since joining Sophos in 2008. When not evangelizing Sophos network security products, Chris specializes in providing advice and insight into the latest threats and network protection technologies and strategies.

