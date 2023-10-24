Sophos ZTNA on Sophos Firewall is now available

After an incredibly successful early access program, the Sophos Network Security Team is pleased to announce that the integration between Sophos ZTNA and Sophos Firewall is generally available.

Both Sophos Firewall v19.5 MR3 and the new v20 release (currently available via early access) now include a fully integrated ZTNA gateway within the firewall. This integration makes ZTNA deployments easier than ever by not requiring a separate ZTNA gateway VM to be deployed in order to provide secure access to applications, systems, and data behind the firewall. Essentially, your Sophos Firewall now also serves double duty as a ZTNA gateway.

There are many benefits to this integrated gateway solution:

It reduces your hardware footprint and will ensure you do not have to invest in other platform licenses or hardware resources when deploying ZTNA

It works everywhere a Sophos Firewall is deployed – head offices, branch offices, and public cloud (Azure or AWS) – on any form factor SFOS supports

Rapid deployment – in just a few minutes

It works with firewalls in high availability (HA) mode for added resiliency and redundancy

It enables easy remote management of your firewall via SSH or the Webadmin portal without exposing these to the WAN – greatly reducing your surface area of attack

It’s free – there is no change in licensing and agent behavior: your ZTNA agents will work seamlessly across any of our gateway platforms – now including Sophos Firewalls

ZTNA deployment couldn’t be easier…

What you need to get started:

Sophos Firewall 5 MR3, or v20 (available via early access)

Sophos ZTNA license or a free trial

Role-based access control for both Firewalls and ZTNA

Log into your Sophos Central Account to get started. Review the documentation and stop by the community forums for more information. If you’re new to Sophos ZTNA, learn more at Sophos.com/ZTNA.