Fireside Chat: Creating a Holistic Risk Mitigation Strategy

In this 20-minute fireside chat, Kirsten Bay and I explore how cybersecurity and cyber insurance can work together to create a holistic risk mitigation strategy.

We discuss the latest adversary behaviors seen in the wild, what insurers are looking for when assessing cyber risk, the challenge of having cybersecurity tools without services, and how Cysurance is helping organizations shift spend back to security posture.

Cysurance Plans for Sophos MDR Customers in the U.S.

Cysurance offers six fixed-price cyber insurance plans that provide up to $3.2M coverage and are exclusively designed for Sophos MDR customers in the U.S. with up to $100M annual revenue. Recognizing and rewarding the reduced cyber risk delivered by the Sophos MDR service, all plans include enhanced ransomware coverage as standard. Bespoke pricing is also available for all Sophos MDR users.

Please note that Sophos is not a licensed insurance producer and does not sell, solicit or negotiate insurance products. By providing access to any third-party websites, (a) Sophos is not recommending or endorsing any such third parties, including any insurance producers and carriers, or any products or services offered by such third parties, and (b) any materials or links contained on its website are intended merely to provide information. To the extent you access a third-party website from a Sophos website, please be advised that Sophos does not investigate, monitor, or check any third-party websites, or the content of such websites, for accuracy, appropriateness, or completeness, and you are solely responsible for your interactions with such third parties.