Sophos UK Team’s Summer of Volunteering

Here, we take a look at what the team has been up to and the impact their hard work has made:

Manchester Central Foodbank

Six of the team from Sophos in Manchester spent a day supporting a local food bank. Manchester Central Foodbank provides three days’ of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in a crisis. They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Prior’s Court

14 team members based around Sophos’ Abingdon office visited Prior’s Court to renovate the entrance way and car park for the centre’s young adult cottages. Prior’s Court is a charity specialising in education and residential care for young people with complex autism.

Over the course of the day the team moved five tonnes of bark, packed away 8,000 thousand balls from the ball pool and transformed the flowerbeds into a welcoming environment.

Heaton Park, Manchester

Heaton Park is a public park in Manchester, England, covering an area of over 600 acres. It’s a place of significance for the local community and many of Sophos’ Manchester-based employees. It relies on volunteers to keep it maintained and free for the community to access and enjoy.

The Sophos team helped with gardening tasks such as pulling Himalayan Balsam and thistle, enjoyed a good workout in the sun, and even got a tour of Heaton Hall.

Take a look at the photo gallery below to see the team in action:

At Sophos we care about the health and wellbeing of our teams and supporting the communities in which we do business. We provide our people with opportunities to engage in volunteer work that has a meaningful impact, is personally enriching, and helps us to fulfil what we consider to be our moral obligation to society. Find out more about our social impact philosophy on our careers website.