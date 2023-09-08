Swapping Office Chairs for Grass Trimmers

The team exchanged office chairs for grass trimmers, saws and rakes and energetically de-bushed countless meadow orchards and awakened them to new life.

Naturefund was founded in 2003 as a non-profit association. Its goal is to buy land and preserve habitat for the diversity of animals and plants. In just a few years, Naturefund has purchased 1.5 million square meters of meadows, forests and wetlands, securing them permanently for nature.

In the long term the charity aims to secure 3.5 million square kilometers – an area roughly ten times the size of Germany.

At Sophos we care about the health and wellbeing of our teams and supporting the communities in which we do business.

We provide our people with opportunities to engage in volunteer work that has a meaningful impact, is personally enriching, and helps us to fulfil what we consider to be our moral obligation to society. Find out more about our social impact philosophy on our careers website.