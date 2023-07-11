Sophos Announces Partnership With Cysurance

I’m excited to announce a new partnership with Cysurance, a next-generation risk mitigation company that insures, warranties and certifies security solutions. The partnership provides unique, fixed-price cyber insurance to U.S.-based organizations using Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR). The policies are the first of their kind to recognize organizations for having a layer of threat detection and response services.

As cyberthreats increase in complexity and velocity, MDR is quickly becoming an essential requirement for organizations to manage their cybersecurity posture. Most organizations simply can’t keep up with the evolving threat landscape, as evidenced by the 59% of U.S. security defenders who say today’s threats are too advanced for their organizations to deal with on their own.

Cysurance recognizes this and the value that Sophos’ 24/7 threat detection and response experts provide to mitigate cyber risk. Cysurance’s fixed-price coverage is a testament to Sophos’ MDR capabilities and the effective security services we provide to organizations.

Kirsten Bay, co-founder and CEO at Cysurance, says:

“The lack of comprehensive and integrated security strategies largely explains why cyber insurance policy fees are rising while coverage limits are declining. Those without defense in depth strategies are at increased cyber risk. However, cybersecurity is a manageable challenge, and Sophos can help. Together, we’re focused on helping organizations take responsible steps to implement proper cybersecurity to protect their business and digital assets. Sophos’ proven MDR solution allows Cysurance to offer a range of best-in-class coverage plans that reward customers for their smart cybersecurity investments.”

The Cysurance policies for Sophos MDR users supports all industry sectors in the U.S., regardless of number of employees or endpoints. Four plans, ranging from $275,000 to $3.2 million in total coverage – including ransomware coverage – are available. To learn more and sign-up, visit https://enroll.cysurance.com/sophos/

This is the latest in a series of cyber insurance partnerships for Sophos, which already this year announced deals with Cowbell and Measured Analytics and Insurance. Its partnership with Cysurance uniquely benefits organizations using Sophos MDR, one of the industry’s most widely used services with more than 17,000 customers.

Please note that Sophos is not a licensed insurance producer and does not sell, solicit or negotiate insurance products. By providing access to any third-party websites, Sophos is not recommending or endorsing any such third parties, or any products or services offered by such third parties. To the extent you access a third-party website from a Sophos website, please be advised that Sophos does not investigate, monitor, or check any third-party websites, or the content of such websites, for accuracy, appropriateness, or completeness, and you are solely responsible for your interactions with such third parties.