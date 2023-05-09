May’s Patch Tuesday haul touches a six-pack of product families

Microsoft on Tuesday released patches for 38 vulnerabilities in 6 product families, including 6 Critical-severity issues in Windows and one in SharePoint. As usual, the largest number of addressed vulnerabilities affect Windows, with 27 CVEs. Office follows with 4 CVEs, then SharePoint (3), AV1 Video Extension (2), and Teams and Visual Studio (one each).

At patch time, just two of the issues this month (CVE-2023-29325, CVE-2023-24932 both Windows) have been publicly disclosed, though neither is known to be under exploit in the wild yet. As for the rest, only one has been detected under exploit in the wild: CVE-2023-29336, an Important-severity elevation-of-privilege issue in Windows. However, Microsoft cautions that eight of the issues addressed are more likely to be exploited in either the latest or earlier versions of the affected product soon (that is, within the next 30 days). Interestingly, Microsoft this month offered no guidance overview on exploitation likelihood in earlier versions versus latest versions for any of the 38 patches, though a few apply only to one or the other.

By popular demand, we are including at the end of this post three appendices listing all the month’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

By the numbers

Total Microsoft CVEs: 38

Total advisories shipping in update: 0

Publicly disclosed: 2

Exploited: 1

Severity Critical: 7 Important: 31

Impact Remote code execution: 12 Elevation of privilege: 10 Information disclosure: 8 Denial of service: 5 Security feature bypass: 3



Figure 1: Remote code execution issues once again make up the largest portion of May 2023’s patches from Microsoft, but security feature bypass makes a stronger-than-usual swing with three patches

The six product families in the May release:

Windows: 27

Office: 4

SharePoint: 3

AV1 Video Extension: 2

Teams: 1

Visual Studio: 1

Microsoft also acknowledged three Chromium-related CVEs and five GitHub-related CVEs in this month patch-release announcements. The three Chromium-related issues (CVE-2023-29334, CVE-2023-29350, CVE-2023-29354) were patched prior to today’s release, while the five GitHub-related issues (CVE-2023-25652, CVE-2023-25815, CVE-2023-29007, CVE-2023-29011, CVE-2023-29012), all of which affect Visual Studio, were patched today.

Figure 2: Windows patches make up two-thirds of the May 2023 load, and six of seven of the Critical-class issues

Notable May updates

CVE-2023-24941 – Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2023-29325 – Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability



Both of these Critical-class RCE patches are thought to be more likely to end up under active exploitation within the next 30 days; worse, both come with fairly detailed installation requirements. System administrators are cautioned to read the instructions very carefully and, in the case of the NFS patch, to be sure that a patch addressing CVE-2022-26937 (released May 2022) is already installed.

CVE-2023-24932 – Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

As with the previous two patches, this one comes with extra steps: The patch updates Windows Boot Manager, but it’s not enabled by default, so additional steps by the system administrator will be necessary. This patch is related to ongoing attempts to address a vulnerability used by the BlackLotus bootkit. Microsoft described their progress on that process in a standalone post.

CVE-2023-24881 — Microsoft Teams Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Continuing the theme of the Notable Updates this month, this Important-class information disclosure issue takes a bit more attention than usual. First, sysadmins must upgrade to the latest Teams JavaScript SDK library; second, sysadmins must not refer to any domain outside their own control, and must avoid any wildcard domains. System administrators are strongly advised to review Microsoft’s guidance on this patch before proceeding.

CVE-2023-29340 — AV1 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Finally, this Important-class RCE, one of two addressing AV1 this month, only affects users who installed their extension through the Microsoft Store – and then only if they don’t have auto-updates enabled.

Figure 3: As the year goes on, remote code execution flaws account for the largest number of patches overall and the largest number of critical-severity patches so far

Sophos protections

This table will be updated as individual signatures are finalized.

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2023-24902 Exp/2324902-A 2324902

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of May’s patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Remote Code Execution (12 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-24903 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-24941 Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-24943 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-24955 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-28283 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-29325 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-24905 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-24947 Windows Bluetooth Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-24953 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-29340 AV1 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-29341 AV1 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-29344 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Elevation of Privilege (10 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-29324 Windows MSHTML Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-24899 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24902 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24904 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24946 Windows Backup Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24948 Windows Bluetooth Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24949 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24950 Microsoft SharePoint Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-29336 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-29343 SysInternals Sysmon for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Information Disclosure (8 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-24881 Microsoft Teams Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-24900 Windows NTLM Security Support Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-24901 Windows NFS Portmapper Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-24944 Windows Bluetooth Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-24945 Windows iSCSI Target Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-24954 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-28290 Remote Desktop Protocol Client Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-29338 Visual Studio Code Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Denial of Service (5 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-24898 Windows SMB Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-24939 Server for NFS Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-24940 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-24942 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-29333 Microsoft Access Denial of Service Vulnerability

Security Feature Bypass (3 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-24932 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-28251 Windows Driver Revocation List Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-29335 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the May CVEs judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release, as well as those already known to be under exploit. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Exploit detected CVE-2023-29336 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Exploitation more likely CVE-2023-24902 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24941 Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-24949 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24950 Microsoft SharePoint Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24954 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-24955 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-29324 Windows MSHTML Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of May’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Windows (27 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-24903 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-24941 Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-24943 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-28283 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-29324 Windows MSHTML Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-29325 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-24898 Windows SMB Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-24899 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24900 Windows NTLM Security Support Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-24901 Windows NFS Portmapper Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-24902 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24904 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24905 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-24932 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-24939 Server for NFS Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-24940 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-24942 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-24944 Windows Bluetooth Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-24945 Windows iSCSI Target Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-24946 Windows Backup Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24947 Windows Bluetooth Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-24948 Windows Bluetooth Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24949 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-28251 Windows Driver Revocation List Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-28290 Remote Desktop Protocol Client Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-29336 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-29343 SysInternals Sysmon for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

Office (4 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-24953 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-29333 Microsoft Access Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2023-29335 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-29344 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

SharePoint (3 CVEs)

Critical severity CVE-2023-24955 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important severity CVE-2023-24950 Microsoft SharePoint Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability CVE-2023-24954 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability

AV1 (2 CVEs)

Important severity CVE-2023-29340 AV1 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2023-29341 AV1 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Teams (one CVE)

Important severity CVE-2023-24881 Microsoft Teams Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Visual Studio (one CVE)