Threat Research

May’s Patch Tuesday haul touches a six-pack of product families

A relatively light month by the numbers, but several patches require extra effort to deploy
Written by
May 09, 2023
Threat Research AV1 BlackLotus CVE-2023-24881 CVE-2023-24932 CVE-2023-24941 CVE-2023-29325 CVE-2023-29340 Microsoft Office Microsoft Windows Patch Tuesday SharePoint Teams

Microsoft on Tuesday released patches for 38 vulnerabilities in 6 product families, including 6 Critical-severity issues in Windows and one in SharePoint. As usual, the largest number of addressed vulnerabilities affect Windows, with 27 CVEs. Office follows with 4 CVEs, then SharePoint (3), AV1 Video Extension (2), and Teams and Visual Studio (one each).

At patch time, just two of the issues this month (CVE-2023-29325, CVE-2023-24932 both Windows) have been publicly disclosed, though neither is known to be under exploit in the wild yet. As for the rest, only one has been detected under exploit in the wild: CVE-2023-29336, an Important-severity elevation-of-privilege issue in Windows. However, Microsoft cautions that eight of the issues addressed are more likely to be exploited in either the latest or earlier versions of the affected product soon (that is, within the next 30 days). Interestingly, Microsoft this month offered no guidance overview on exploitation likelihood in earlier versions versus latest versions for any of the 38 patches, though a few apply only to one or the other.

By popular demand, we are including at the end of this post three appendices listing all the month’s patches, sorted by severity, by predicted exploitability, and by product family.

By the numbers

  • Total Microsoft CVEs: 38
  • Total advisories shipping in update: 0
  • Publicly disclosed: 2
  • Exploited: 1
  • Severity
    • Critical: 7
    • Important: 31
  • Impact
    • Remote code execution: 12
    • Elevation of privilege: 10
    • Information disclosure: 8
    • Denial of service: 5
    • Security feature bypass: 3

A bar chart showing May's patches sorted by impact and severity; this information is also covered in text

Figure 1: Remote code execution issues once again make up the largest portion of May 2023’s patches from Microsoft, but security feature bypass makes a stronger-than-usual swing with three patches

The six product families in the May release:

  • Windows: 27
  • Office: 4
  • SharePoint: 3
  • AV1 Video Extension: 2
  • Teams: 1
  • Visual Studio: 1

Microsoft also acknowledged three Chromium-related CVEs and five GitHub-related CVEs in this month patch-release announcements. The three Chromium-related issues (CVE-2023-29334, CVE-2023-29350, CVE-2023-29354) were patched prior to today’s release, while the five GitHub-related issues (CVE-2023-25652, CVE-2023-25815, CVE-2023-29007, CVE-2023-29011, CVE-2023-29012), all of which affect Visual Studio, were patched today.

A bar chart showing product families affected in May's patches; this information is also covered in text

Figure 2: Windows patches make up two-thirds of the May 2023 load, and six of seven of the Critical-class issues

Notable May updates

CVE-2023-24941 – Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2023-29325 – Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Both of these Critical-class RCE patches are thought to be more likely to end up under active exploitation within the next 30 days; worse, both come with fairly detailed installation requirements. System administrators are cautioned to read the instructions very carefully and, in the case of the NFS patch, to be sure that a patch addressing CVE-2022-26937 (released May 2022) is already installed.

CVE-2023-24932 – Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

As with the previous two patches, this one comes with extra steps: The patch updates Windows Boot Manager, but it’s not enabled by default, so additional steps by the system administrator will be necessary. This patch is related to ongoing attempts to address a vulnerability used by the BlackLotus bootkit. Microsoft described their progress on that process in a standalone post.

CVE-2023-24881 — Microsoft Teams Information Disclosure Vulnerability

Continuing the theme of the Notable Updates this month, this Important-class information disclosure issue takes a bit more attention than usual. First, sysadmins must upgrade to the latest Teams JavaScript SDK library; second, sysadmins must not refer to any domain outside their own control, and must avoid any wildcard domains. System administrators are strongly advised to review Microsoft’s guidance on this patch before proceeding.

CVE-2023-29340 — AV1 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Finally, this Important-class RCE, one of two addressing AV1 this month, only affects users who installed their extension through the Microsoft Store – and then only if they don’t have auto-updates enabled.

A bar chart showing cumulative patch totals for 2023, with RCE leading the pack

Figure 3: As the year goes on, remote code execution flaws account for the largest number of patches overall and the largest number of critical-severity patches so far

Sophos protections

This table will be updated as individual signatures are finalized.

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall
CVE-2023-24902 Exp/2324902-A 2324902

 

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.

Appendix A: Vulnerability Impact and Severity

This is a list of May’s patches sorted by impact, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Remote Code Execution (12 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2023-24903 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24941 Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24943 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24955 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-28283 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29325 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Important severity
CVE-2023-24905 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24947 Windows Bluetooth Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24953 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29340 AV1 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29341 AV1 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29344 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

Elevation of Privilege (10 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2023-29324 Windows MSHTML Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Important severity
CVE-2023-24899 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24902 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24904 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24946 Windows Backup Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24948 Windows Bluetooth Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24949 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24950 Microsoft SharePoint Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29336 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29343 SysInternals Sysmon for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

Information Disclosure (8 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2023-24881 Microsoft Teams Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24900 Windows NTLM Security Support Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24901 Windows NFS Portmapper Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24944 Windows Bluetooth Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24945 Windows iSCSI Target Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24954 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-28290 Remote Desktop Protocol Client Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29338 Visual Studio Code Information Disclosure Vulnerability

 

Denial of Service (5 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2023-24898 Windows SMB Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24939 Server for NFS Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24940 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24942 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29333 Microsoft Access Denial of Service Vulnerability

 

Security Feature Bypass (3 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2023-24932 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
CVE-2023-28251 Windows Driver Revocation List Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29335 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

 

Appendix B: Exploitability

This is a list of the May CVEs judged by Microsoft to be more likely to be exploited in the wild within the first 30 days post-release, as well as those already known to be under exploit. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Exploit detected
CVE-2023-29336 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Exploitation more likely
CVE-2023-24902 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24941 Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24949 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24950 Microsoft SharePoint Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24954 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24955 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29324 Windows MSHTML Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

 

Appendix C: Products Affected

This is a list of May’s patches sorted by product family, then sub-sorted by severity. Each list is further arranged by CVE.

Windows (27 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2023-24903 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24941 Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24943 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-28283 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29324 Windows MSHTML Platform Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29325 Windows OLE Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Important severity
CVE-2023-24898 Windows SMB Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24899 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24900 Windows NTLM Security Support Provider Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24901 Windows NFS Portmapper Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24902 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24904 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24905 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24932 Secure Boot Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24939 Server for NFS Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24940 Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24942 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24944 Windows Bluetooth Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24945 Windows iSCSI Target Service Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24946 Windows Backup Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24947 Windows Bluetooth Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24948 Windows Bluetooth Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24949 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-28251 Windows Driver Revocation List Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
CVE-2023-28290 Remote Desktop Protocol Client Information Disclosure Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29336 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29343 SysInternals Sysmon for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

 

Office (4 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2023-24953 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29333 Microsoft Access Denial of Service Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29335 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29344 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

SharePoint (3 CVEs)

Critical severity
CVE-2023-24955 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Important severity
CVE-2023-24950 Microsoft SharePoint Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2023-24954 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability

 

 

AV1 (2 CVEs)

Important severity
CVE-2023-29340 AV1 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
CVE-2023-29341 AV1 Video Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

 

Teams (one CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2023-24881 Microsoft Teams Information Disclosure Vulnerability

 

Visual Studio (one CVE)

Important severity
CVE-2023-29338 Visual Studio Code Information Disclosure Vulnerability

 

About the Author

Angela Gunn is a senior threat researcher at Sophos. As a journalist and columnist for two decades, her outlets included USA Today, PC Magazine, Computerworld, and Yahoo Internet Life. Since morphing into a full-time technologist, she has focused on incident response, privacy, threat modeling, GRC, OSINT, and security training at companies including Microsoft, HPE, BAE AI, and SilverSky.

Read Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *