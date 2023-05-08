CRN names 11 Sophos executives to 2023 Women of the Channel list

CRN has named 11 Sophos executives to its 2023 Women of the Channel list, honoring them for their strategic vision, leadership and unwavering dedication to furthering channel excellence.

This year’s list spotlights women making a recognizable impact on the technology industry and driving success for their partners and customers.

Sophos executives on the list include:

Kendra Krause, senior vice president, global channels and sales operations

Justine Lewis, vice president, worldwide regional and channel marketing

Caralyn Stern, vice president, global channel and Americas marketing

Regina Vignone, vice president of channel sales, East

Allison Clarke, senior director, global channel strategy and programs

Nicki Dewhurst, senior marketing director, Asia Pacific and Japan

Daniela Stolz, senior marketing director, Central Europe

Tara Bresnahan, director, Americas channel marketing

Christina Nairn, director, Americas regional marketing

Maria Ardila, channels and operations director, Latin America

Denise Pascual, senior marketing manager, Latin America

Krause and Stern are further honored on CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100 list of distinguished leaders. This elite list recognizes the industry’s most influential women for their remarkable contributions, expertise and channel advocacy.

Congratulations to the Sophos leaders recognized by CRN, who go above and beyond to ensure partners have Sophos’ most advanced cybersecurity products and services.

CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.