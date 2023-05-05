Sophos Germany Inspires Girls To Consider Careers in Tech

Sixteen girls aged between ten and 14 years old spent the day at the Sophos office in Wiesbaden, Germany as part of the annual Girl’s Day.

Regional representatives of the Sophos Women in Technology network supported the day, which gave the girls the opportunity to find out more about the company, and how we do business, and to hear from group members about their career choices and experiences.

The girls also took part in a social media dos and don’ts discussion and learned about IT security considerations in day-to-day life.

Girl’s Day is a Germany-wide initiative intended to support children in finding the ideal career, or a suitable field of study. The aim of the day is for young people to try-out new things and to get to know their own strengths and talents better. More than 10,000 companies and institutions take part offering insights into everyday working life or fields of research.

You can find out more about Sophos’ diversity and inclusion networks and our social impact philosophy on our careers website.