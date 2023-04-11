April showers Windows updates on sysadmins

Remote code execution: 45

Elevation of privilege: 20

Information disclosure: 10

Denial of service: 9

Security feature bypass: 7

Spoofing: 6

Figure 1: Remote code execution issues continue to dominate 2023’s Patch Tuesdays

Products

Windows: 77

Visual Studio: 5 (excluding .NET; see below)

Dynamics: 3

SQL: 3

Azure: 2

Office: 2

Publisher: 2

Defender: 1

.NET: 1 (excluding Visual Studio; see above)

SharePoint: 1

Figure 2: Windows accounts for just under 80 percent of the patches released this month, and all of the Critical-severity issues.



Microsoft also makes mention in the April release of three Edge-related patches released separately, two applying only to Edge for Android; those patches are not reflected in this month’s totals. Microsoft also issued information on 15 patches released today by Adobe in support of their Adobe Reader product. None of the 15 are under active exploit in the wild.

Other notable April updates

CVE-2023-28219 and CVE-2023-28220, both titled Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Both updates address Critical-severity RCE issues with Microsoft’s Layer 2 Tunnelling Protocol (L2TP), which supports VPNs and other crucial functions. In both cases, an attacker sending a specially crafted connection request to an RAS server could achieve RCE on the target machine. In both cases they’d have to win a race condition to successfully take advantage, but since Microsoft’s asserting that these two are more likely than not to be successfully exploited within the next 30 days, network administrators should take them seriously. However, Microsoft states that both bugs are less likely to be exploited on older versions of Windows, though the patch is available for all currently supported versions of the OS.

CVE-2023-28249 and CVE-2023-28269, both titled Windows Boot Manager Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

A pair of physical-layer issues -– in other words, if the attacker has admin privileges or physical access to a targeted machine, they can get around Secure Boot. This is possibly uninteresting in most situations, but could be very exciting indeed if, for instance, an executive’s stolen laptop ended up in clever hands.

CVE-2023-24883, CVE-2023-28243, CVE-2023-24929, CVE-2023-24928, CVE-2023-24927, CVE-2023-24926, CVE-2023-24925, CVE-2023-24924, CVE-2023-24887, CVE-2023-24886, CVE-2023-24885, and CVE-2023-24884, various titles

Independent researcher kap0k’s scrutiny of PostScript and PCL6-class printer drivers continues to bear fruit, with another 12 patches to their credit this month. These are apparently non-trivial finds, too; all are RCE, and all but one weigh in with a CVSS base score of 8.8.

Figure 3: April continued the 2023 trend toward a slowdown in Microsoft patches addressing elevation-of-privilege issues. By Patch Tuesday in April 2022, Microsoft had issued 125 EoP patches, as opposed to just 87 so far in 2023. (Remote code execution vulnerabilities are almost exactly keeping 2022’s pace – 133 as of April 2022, 137 as of April 2023.)

Sophos protections

CVE Sophos Intercept X/Endpoint IPS Sophos XGS Firewall CVE-2023-21554 sid: 2308319 CVE-2023-24912 Exp/2324912-A CVE-2023-28218 Exp/2328218-A CVE-2023-28231 sid: 2308321 CVE-2023-28266 Exp/232866-A

As you can every month, if you don’t want to wait for your system to pull down Microsoft’s updates itself, you can download them manually from the Windows Update Catalog website. Run the winver.exe tool to determine which build of Windows 10 or 11 you’re running, then download the Cumulative Update package for your specific system’s architecture and build number.