Sophos named a Leader in 2022 Gartner®️ Magic Quadrant™️ for Endpoint Protection Platforms

We are thrilled to announce that Sophos has, once again, been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). This marks our 13th consecutive recognition as a Leader.

A Leader, again

We believe a key factor contributing to our continued Leader position is our relentless focus on innovation. While threats and operating environments have evolved over the last 13 reports, Sophos has continued to keep customers ahead of even the most advanced attacks.

Sophos’ services and products are powered by Sophos X-Ops, our cross-domain threat intelligence unit that brings together deep expertise across the attack environment. Armed with this deep understanding, we are able to build powerful, effective defenses against even the most advanced threats. Unparalleled ransomware protection, deep learning artificial intelligence, exploit prevention, and active adversary mitigations in our endpoint protection stop attacks cold.

Further advancing our cybersecurity leadership with the recent launch of the newly enhanced Sophos MDR service, Sophos is the first endpoint security vendor to deliver MDR across both its own product portfolio as well as customers’ existing security deployments. Sophos MDR now integrates telemetry from third-party endpoint, firewall, cloud, identity, email, and other security technologies as part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, further accelerating threat detection and response.

Most trusted MDR service

Sophos MDR is the world’s most trusted MDR service, protecting more than 15,000 organizations against advanced threats that technology alone cannot stop. It addresses the growing need for flexible managed services and threat response options, meeting customers – ranging from small businesses to large corporations – where they are.

Double recognition is a double honor

Our Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPP recognition follows Sophos being named a 2021 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

To us, being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPP and named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for EPP is a tremendous honor and, we believe, testament to the quality of our protection and service we provide.

Read the full report at https://www.sophos.com/en-us/report/magic-quadrant-endpoint-protection-platforms

